4 February 2025

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 45 | 2025 SALT Outlook With MultiState's Joe Crosby (Podcast)

United States Tax
Nikki E. Dobay

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay sits down with Joe Crosby, CEO of MultiState Associates, to explore the complex landscape of state and local tax policy in 2025. With a new federal administration and shifting economic forecasts, states are facing both potential opportunities and challenges in crafting their fiscal year '26 budgets.

Joe delves into the political dynamics affecting tax policy decisions, particularly in states grappling with budget deficits and expanding social programs.

The conversation touches on the potential for tax increases, the debate over mandatory worldwide combined reporting, and whether there will be a continued interest in digital advertising taxes.

Nikki and Joe also discuss the incremental approaches some states are taking to reduce income taxes.

They wrap up the episode with a surprise non-tax question about sailing, revealing Joe's extensive nautical adventures.

Nikki E. Dobay
