ARTICLE
6 November 2024

Governor Landry Calls For An Extraordinary Session Of The Legislature To Address Tax Reform

LL
Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Liskow & Lewis logo
Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
Explore Firm Details
On October 26, 2024, Governor Landry issued a Call to Convene the Legislature of Louisiana into Extraordinary Session (the "Call") to address state tax reform. Specifically...
United States Tax
Photo of Leon H. Rittenberg III
Photo of Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Authors

Listen to this post

On October 26, 2024, Governor Landry issued a Call to Convene the Legislature of Louisiana into Extraordinary Session (the "Call") to address state tax reform. Specifically, the Call seeks to lower income tax rates in the state, eliminate uncompetitive taxes, and expand the sales tax base, among other changes. The package includes a comprehensive rewrite of Article VII of the Constitution, an expansion of the sales and use tax base to include most services, an elimination of the corporate franchise tax, and an incentive for local governments to eliminate the inventory tax. The expanded services, as one example, would impose sales and use tax on repairs to buildings, factories, chemical plants, machinery and equipment for both the parts and the labor. The package will contain 15 legislative bills in addition to a constitutional amendment. The Extraordinary Session is scheduled to begin November 6, 2024 and conclude no later than November 25, 2024. The goal is to make all of the changes effective as of January 1, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Leon H. Rittenberg III
Leon H. Rittenberg III
Photo of Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More