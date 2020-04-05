DHS and ICE announced flexibility in complying with requirements related to Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, due to COVID-19. The announcement provides guidance that allows employers with remote employees to obtain, remotely inspect, and retain copies of the identity and employment eligibility documents their employees provide to complete Section 2 of Form I-9. This provision only applies to employers and workplaces that are operating remotely.
https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/dhs-announces-flexibility-requirements-related-form-i-9-compliance
