ARTICLE
5 August 2026

E2 Law Podcast Episode 25 | U.S. Hydrogen Industry: Federal Policy Shifts, Tax Credits, And The Road Ahead

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Explore Firm Details
The latest episode of Greenberg Traurig's E2 Energy Law podcast explores how recent federal legislation and state-level policies are reshaping the U.S. hydrogen industry's regulatory and financial landscape. Host Bill Garner and shareholder Tom Brill examine the Inflation Reduction Act's hydrogen incentives, the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act's compressed timelines, and the strategic importance of state programs as developers navigate tightened federal deadlines and evolving market conditions.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
William Garner and Thomas R. Brill
William Garner’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Property industries

The latest episode of the Energy Horizons series on Greenberg Traurig’s E2 Energy Law podcast is now live. Host Bill Garner, Global Co-Chair of GT’s Energy and Natural Resources Practice, sits down with Tom Brill, an Energy Practice shareholder in GT’s San Diego office, to discuss the shifting federal and state policy landscape for the U.S. hydrogen industry.

Their conversation opens with an examination of the Inflation Reduction Act’s foundational hydrogen incentives, including the Section 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit, as well as the Section 45Q carbon sequestration credit and provisions for direct pay and transferability.

Tom then walks through how the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act altered the playing field, most notably by compressing the construction start deadline for the 45V credit from 2033 to 2028, while leaving the credit itself intact and expanding support for certain carbon sequestration, biofuel, and nuclear projects.

They address the Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) rules and their supply chain implications, the funding cuts to select regional hydrogen hubs, and the growing importance of state-level incentives and mandates, including California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard, cap-and-trade programs, and renewable portfolio standards, as counterweights to federal uncertainty.

The episode closes with practical guidance for project developers and investors: move quickly to meet tightened federal deadlines, analyze both federal and state incentive stacks, identify high-value destination markets and end uses, and build projects designed to remain viable even as the policy landscape continues to evolve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of William Garner
William Garner
Photo of Thomas R. Brill
Thomas R. Brill
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More