ARTICLE
31 March 2026

E2 Law Podcast: Episode 22 | Natural Hydrogen In Europe: From Geologic Curiosity To Energy Frontier

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's E2 Energy Law Podcast Energy Horizon series, host Nikki Wise is joined by colleague Bill Garner, co-chair of the firm's global Energy Practice...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Nikki Wise and William Garner
Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport topic(s)

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's E2 Energy Law Podcast Energy Horizon series, host Nikki Wise is joined by colleague Bill Garner, co-chair of the firm's global Energy Practice, for a focused look at natural hydrogen exploration and production in Europe.

Building on a prior episode examining U.S. developments, this conversation turns to a continent that has historically lacked significant onshore hydrocarbon reserves and explores whether natural hydrogen could change that equation.

Bill explains how natural hydrogen, sometimes called white hydrogen, forms through geological processes deep within the earth's crust and why advances in subsurface imaging technology are only now making meaningful exploration possible.

The discussion covers notable developments across France, Germany, Spain, Norway, and Finland, including France's emerging lead in the space with active exploration licenses and the first dedicated natural hydrogen well being drilled in the Lorraine basin.

Bill also highlights the work of Mantle8, a Grenoble-based geoscience company attracting significant investment with proprietary subsurface imaging technology.

The episode addresses the practical and regulatory challenges ahead, including the physical properties of hydrogen that complicate extraction and transport, the absence of clear EU regulatory frameworks, and the economics of natural hydrogen compared to green and gray alternatives.

Bill offers insight on timelines for commercial viability, potential integration into Europe's planned hydrogen pipeline infrastructure, and why most policymakers view natural hydrogen as a complement to renewables rather than a competitor.

The episode concludes with an assessment of why 2026 marks a meaningful inflection point in Europe's natural hydrogen story.

Attachments

Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Nikki Wise
Nikki Wise
Person photo placeholder
William Garner
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More