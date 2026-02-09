P2N0 - Edition 41 - News And Views On The Drive Towards Net-Zero GHG Emissions

Welcome to Edition 41 of P 2 N 0 covering the drive to avoid, reduce and remove greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to progress to net-zero GHG emissions (NZE).

P 2 N 0 covers significant news items globally, reporting on them in short form, focusing on policy settings and legal and regulatory, and project developments and trends. P 2 N 0 does not cover news items about M&A activity or that are negative.

This Edition 41 covers significant news items from January 1, 2026, to January 31, 2026.

KEY ITEMS ARISING FROM JANUARY 1, 2026, TO JANUARY 31, 2026

The following are the key news headlines during January 2026:

2025 third hottest year on record: As the facts and statistics flowed following the end of calendar year 2025, the World Meteorological Organisation ( WMO ) stated that 2025 continued the three-year trend of "extraordinary global temperatures" with surface air temperatures averaging 1.48°C above preindustrial levels. If this trend continues, global average temperatures will reach 1.5°C by 2030 1 . There would appear to be a growing consensus that the 1.5°C objective will be overshot, and given this, that we need to consider how best to mitigate and to adapt to the consequences of the overshoot.

On January 26, 2026, nature (at https://www.nature.com, under As we breach 1.5°C, we must replace temperature limits with clean-energy targets) published an article that makes the telling point that "actionable goals are needed to guide the world towards what needs to happen most quickly: shifting economies to clean energy sources".

While the development and deployment of renewable electrical energy and nuclear energy is occurring at a pace, allowing some countries to progress to net-zero, if one accepts the facts and statistics and the science, the rate of development and deployment needs to increase across all countries.

As noted previously, what needs to be done is known. The challenge, as pointed out by Bill Gates a little before COP-30 is balancing the cost of what needs to be done with other calls on finite funding.

China and India continue to make progress to net zero. In 2025, China installed around 435 GW of renewable energy capacity, 315 GW of PV solar and 119 GW of wind power 2 . India installed around 35 GW of PV solar and 6 GW of wind power, and 3.5 GW of hydroelectric power. While coal-fired power generation fell year-on-year, nevertheless China installed 95 GW of capacity.

It is hoped that China and India have now reached peak use of coal-fired power plants to generate electrical energy.

On January 22, 2026, Ember reported that "2025 was another Record- breaking year for EU energy transition", with photovoltaic solar and wind overtaking "fossil fuels in the EU energy mix" across the EU. In 14 out of the 27 Member States, photovoltaic solar and wind exceeded dispatch of electrical energy of fossil fuels in the electrical energy generation mix. BloombergNEF: Energy Transition Investment Trends: During January 2026, BloombergNEF published its Energy Transition Investment Trends – Tracking global investment in low-carbon transition, in both long-form and abridged form. The headline from the publication is that during 2025 there was USD 2.3 trillion of global energy transition investment.

As is often the case, it is worth reading beyond the headline of the USD 2.3 trillion:

These are the key areas of investment, and they are related. In comparison, the amounts committed to CCS at USD 6.6 billion and Hydrogen at USD 7.3 billion, tend to indicate the assessment that renewable energy development and complementary investment offers the best investment as things stood during 2025.

AI Energy Consumption: One of the themes of the last 18 to 24 months has been the increased demand for electrical energy to power data centers in the context of the ever-increasing need for processing and storage of data.

Statista, borrowing from the International Energy Agency (IEA), have published the following bar chart to provide a sense of the demand for electrical energy for data centers in 2025, and the estimated demand in 2035. The bar chart covers global, China and US demand.



On January 22, 2026, an AI law came into effect in South Korea. While the EU adopted regulation on AI in 2024 that regulation will not come into full effect until As such, South Korea is the first country globally to have introduced legislation to regulate AI through its AI Basic Act. The AI Basic Act is intended "to establish a safe and trust-based environment to support AI innovation".

During 2025, there was considerable coverage of the introduction on CBAM (positive and negative), and this continued throughout January What follows is a brief summary of CBAM.

During 2025, there was considerable coverage of the introduction on CBAM (positive and negative), and this continued throughout January What follows is a brief summary of CBAM. Origin of CBAM: The European Union (EU) has long sought to avoid, reduce, and remove GHG emissions, with considerable success. One of the key reasons for this success is that the EU placed a price on carbon through the introduction of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) 3 . The EU ETS, directly and indirectly, has promoted the adoption of lower, low and no GHG emission

The EU is concerned that the success that it has had is undermined by carbon leakage 4 ; carbon leakage will lead to an increase in total global GHG emissions, and as such undermine the objective so the Paris Agreement 5 .

To address the EU's concerns (and as one of the climate change policies under "Fit for 55"), the EU introduced CBAM; the essence of CBAM is to ensure that there is equivalent carbon pricing for imports into the EU and domestic products produced within the EU. Implicit in the policy thinking informing the introduction of CBAM is that countries from which products are imported into the EU do not have equivalent carbon pricing. Application of CBAM: CBAM applies to the import of prescribed products, being aluminium, cement, electricity, fertilisers, hydrogen, and iron and steel. For the time being, fertilisers are exempt from the application of CBAM. If a production process gives rise to CO 2 that is captured and stored permanently, the captured and stored CO 2 emissions will not count for the purposes of reporting on the actual GHG emissions arising on the production of that product. Achieving equivalent cost of carbon: The importer of prescribed products must acquire CBAM Certificates, i.e., equivalent to the acquisition of emissions permits for liable entities under the EU Each CBAM Certificate represents one metric tonne of CO 2 -e of embedded GHG emissions in the applicable prescribed product, arising from the production of that product.

The EU CBAM is the first Border Adjustment Mechanism to come into effect.

On January 9, 2026, Halina Yermolenko published an article entitled 2025 for carbon markets: new launches and plans (at https://gmk.center/en/infographic/) that considers the initiatives around the world to place on a price on carbon domestically and on imported products.

On January 9, 2026, Halina Yermolenko published an article entitled 2025 for carbon markets: new launches and plans (at https://gmk.center/en/infographic/) that considers the initiatives around the world to place on a price on carbon domestically and on imported products. Incentivising use of Biofuels and Methanol: From January 1, 2026, the Yokohama Port and Harbor Bureau is waiving port entry fees to the Port for vessels powered and propelled by biofuels and methanol. This is part of a broader plan to decarbonize activities at Yokohama Port, which itself is part of the initiatives to decarbonize Japanese society by 2050.

From January 1, 2026, the Yokohama Port and Harbor Bureau is waiving port entry fees to the Port for vessels powered and propelled by biofuels and methanol. This is part of a broader plan to decarbonize activities at Yokohama Port, which itself is part of the initiatives to decarbonize Japanese society by 2050. Adoption of ISSB standards continuing and CSRD and CSD settled: As noted below, on January 5, 2026, China implemented International Standard Board (ISSB) IFRS S2. China is not alone, with a further 18 countries having adopted standards 6 . There is a further 21 countries moving towards adoption of the standards. This marks continued progress.

Omnibus I, through the CSRD, contemplates the revision of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). On December 3, 2025, the EFRAG published its revised technical advice (see Draft Simplified ESRS/EFRAG). The EC is able to adopt the ESRS as a delegated act having consulted, among others 7 , with Member States. Subject to this consultation, and the outcome of it, it is expected that the EC will make a decision around adoption by the end of Q1 of 2026.

, with Member States. Subject to this consultation, and the outcome of it, it is expected that the EC will make a decision around adoption by the end of Q1 of 2026. Offshore wind field industry alive and well after AR7: One of the second-tier themes that has emerged over the last two years or so has been the challenges faced by the offshore wind industry

On January 14, 2026, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) announced the results of allocation round seven (AR7):

One of the second-tier themes that has emerged over the last two years or so has been the challenges faced by the offshore wind industry On January 14, 2026, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) announced the results of allocation round seven (AR7): 2 GW of fixed-bottom offshore wind capacity was awarded, with: 6,885 GW at £91.20 MW/h around England and Wales; 1,380 GW at and £89.49 MW/h around Scotland; and 5 MW of floating offshore wind at test and demonstration sites – Erebus (100 MW) and Pentland (92.5 MW).

The fixed-bottom wind field developments are:

Awel y Mor – 775 MW – RWE Berwick Bank – 1380 MW – SSE Dogger Bank South East - 1500 MW – RWE and Masdar Dogger Bank South West – 1500 MW – RWE and Masdar Norfolk Vanguard East – 1545 MW – RWE Norfolk Vanguard West – 1545 MW – RWE The UK Government is to provide support of up to £1.8 billion. This is double the £900 million of support earmarked for AR6.

Ahead of the results, PA Consulting published UK Offshore Wind: CfD AR7 Analysis. The publication provides helpful factual and historical context of AR7.

In the context of pausing to reflect at the end of 2025, the publication reflects on, and author has picked out the key forward looking matter identified:

Innovation Landscape for Sustainable Development Powered by Renewables : On January 10, 2026, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) published Innovation Landscape for Sustainable Development Powered by Renewables. The publication notes that the technologies exist to decarbonize the generation of electrical energy and to provide universal access to electrical energy. While the publication in its entirety is well-worth a read, the executive summary is excellent, in particular the examples of innovations reshaping the supply of electrical energy across energy markets, with a focus on African markets.

The publication outlines the trends in the provision of finance by the official financing sector8 to fund the development of energy projects outside the country, providing case studies on projects in Uzbekistan, Peru, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Guyana, and Indonesia.

Americas

Microsoft obtains Data Center approvals: On January 26, 2026, it was reported widely that Microsoft had obtained approvals for the development of 15 buildings to house new data center capacity, covering 1,148,000 square feet. The new data center capacity will be located close to Microsoft's existing Data Center campus in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. As reported, the development of the new data center capacity has a value of USD 13 billion.

On January 26, 2026, it was reported widely that Microsoft had obtained approvals for the development of 15 buildings to house new data center capacity, covering 1,148,000 square feet. The new data center capacity will be located close to Microsoft's existing Data Center campus in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. As reported, the development of the new data center capacity has a value of USD 13 billion. Microsoft commits to soil carbon credits: On January 15, 2026, it was reported widely that Microsoft had agreed to acquire 2.85 million carbon credits (over a 12-year period) from Indigo Carbon. As reported, the carbon credits will arise from the effects of regenerative agriculture in the US and have been priced within a range of USD 60 to 80 a carbon credit.

By way of reminder: Microsoft is committed to being a negative GHG emissions corporation by 2030. With the agreements with Indigo Carbon, and an earlier agreement with Agoro Carbon (for 2.6 million carbon credits), Microsoft remains in pole position as the buyer of most carbon credits.

US to withdraw from United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC): On January 7, 2026, the President of the US, by Presidential Memorandum, indicated that the US would withdraw from a number of United Nations' agencies and organizations, and conventions and treaties, including from the UNFCCC. Withdrawal from the UNFCCC requires notice of a year.

The announcement of the withdrawal of the US was accompanied the news that during 2025, year- on-year, GHG emissions in the US had increased: the increase is reported as around 140 million metric tonnes (or a 2.5%) increase from 2024. As reported, a fair proportion of this increase has resulted from increased demand for electrical energy to power data centers and cold

By way of reminder: Edition 29 of P 2 N 0 , under McDermitt Caldera contains World's Largest Lithium Deposit reported that: "On April 7, 2025, indiandefencereview (at indiandefencereview.com, under Geologists Uncover the World's "Largest Lithium Deposit" Under American Supervolcano Worth 413 Billion Euros) reported on an article published in the journal Science Advances identifying lithium (and other) resources in the McDermitt Caldera. As reported, the McDermitt Caldera has "lithium-bearing clay minerals, including smectite and illite", with an exceptional concentration of lithium found in the illite layer".

On January 2, 2026, Woodside Energy Limited announced that commissioning had commenced at its USD 2.35 billion Beaumont blue ammonia project in the US State of Texas, and that blue ammonia is being produced during commissioning. Chile 2050 Energy Transition Roadmap: During January 2026, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published Chile 2050 Energy Transition Roadmap. As with other country orientated publications from the IEA, this publication is fascinating, providing a clear understanding of the demand for energy, energy consumption, and the power sector. For those interested in Chile, this is a must read.

During January 2026, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published Chile 2050 Energy Transition Roadmap. As with other country orientated publications from the IEA, this publication is fascinating, providing a clear understanding of the demand for energy, energy consumption, and the power sector. For those interested in Chile, this is a must read. Singapore carbon tax to increase: During January 2026 it was reported widely that the carbon tax in Singapore is to increase from SD$25 a metric tonne of CO 2 -e to SGD$45.

Africa

US 1 billon investment in CDR projects: On January 30, 2026, the carbonherald (at https://carbonherald.com, under The Miombo Restoration Alliance, Backed By Trafigura, To Invest Over $1B In Four CDR Projects) reported that the Miombo Restoration Alliance has picked the first four African carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects to receive funding. As reported, the projects have a 40-year timeline, and USD 1 billion will be invested over that timeline.

On January 30, 2026, the carbonherald (at https://carbonherald.com, under The Miombo Restoration Alliance, Backed By Trafigura, To Invest Over $1B In Four CDR Projects) reported that the Miombo Restoration Alliance has picked the first four African carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects to receive funding. As reported, the projects have a 40-year timeline, and USD 1 billion will be invested over that timeline. Natural gas and LNG: On January 27, 2026, the International Gas Union published a piece on LinkedIn analysing the increasing role that the production of natural gas and LNG may play domestically and globally. The article reminded us of the Gas for African Report 2025 published on November 24, 2025, which was published as COP-30 was still grabbing the headlines. Both the article and the report are well worth a read.

On January 27, 2026, the International Gas Union published a piece on LinkedIn analysing the increasing role that the production of natural gas and LNG may play domestically and globally. The article reminded us of the Gas for African Report 2025 published on November 24, 2025, which was published as COP-30 was still grabbing the headlines. Both the article and the report are well worth a read. Germany and South Africa progressing retirement of coal-fired capacity: On January 23, 2026, Business Insider Africa (at https://africa.businessinsider.com, under Germany to back Africa's richest country with €720 million move away from coal) reported that Germany and South Africa are in discussions which may lead to Germany providing up to €720 million in additional concessional funding support under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). This additional concessional funding would increase the funding provided by Germany under JETP to €2.68 million.

On January 23, 2026, Business Insider Africa (at https://africa.businessinsider.com, under Germany to back Africa's richest country with €720 million move away from coal) reported that Germany and South Africa are in discussions which may lead to Germany providing up to €720 million in additional concessional funding support under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). This additional concessional funding would increase the funding provided by Germany under JETP to €2.68 million. Egypt continues to commit to renewable energy: On January 11, 2025, it was reported widely that a number of agreements had been signed to allow the continued develop of renewable energy capacity across Egypt, including with Scatec for the development 7 GW of PV solar capacity and with Sungrow for the development of a battery manufacturing facility.

By way of context: Egypt intends to generate 42% of its electrical energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.

On January 11, 2025, it was reported widely that a number of agreements had been signed to allow the continued develop of renewable energy capacity across Egypt, including with Scatec for the development 7 GW of PV solar capacity and with Sungrow for the development of a battery manufacturing facility. By way of context: Egypt intends to generate 42% of its electrical energy needs from renewable sources by 2030. Egypt and Israel hone-in on natural gas deal: On January 9, 2026, mees (at https://www.mees.com, under Israel-Egypt Gas Deal: Not Over the Line Yet) provided an interesting perspective on the approval of the expansion of the Leviathan Gas Project. The finalization of the gas sale and purchase agreement is essential for a positive final investment decision (FID) to expand production capacity from around 1.45 billion cubic feet a day to 2.1 billion cubic feet a day.

Europe and the UK

Federal Germany Government to provide €349 million for e-SAF facility: On January 29, 2026, hydrogeninsight (at https://www.hydrogeninsight.com, under Germany grants €349 of public funding to green hydrogen-based e-SAF project) reported that the Federal German Government had agreed to provide funding for the development of an e-SAF facility to be located in Schwedt. As reported, the funding will cover around 70% of the total development cost of the e-SAF facility, with the facility to produce up to 30,000 metric tonnes of e-SAF a year.

On January 29, 2026, hydrogeninsight (at https://www.hydrogeninsight.com, under Germany grants €349 of public funding to green hydrogen-based e-SAF project) reported that the Federal German Government had agreed to provide funding for the development of an e-SAF facility to be located in Schwedt. As reported, the funding will cover around 70% of the total development cost of the e-SAF facility, with the facility to produce up to 30,000 metric tonnes of e-SAF a year. EU Taxonomy came into effect on January 28, 2026: Having been published in the Official Journal on January 8, 2026, on January 28, 2026, the EU Taxonomy entered into The EU Taxonomy provides the basis for reporting on economic activities in a clear and consistent way across the EU 9 . While the EU Taxonomy came into effect on January 28, 2026, financial undertakings may opt out of its use from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2027. As a general statement, the EU Taxonomy may be regarded making reporting proportionate and simpler.

Having been published in the Official Journal on January 8, 2026, on January 28, 2026, the EU Taxonomy entered into The EU Taxonomy provides the basis for reporting on economic activities in a clear and consistent way across the EU . While the EU Taxonomy came into effect on January 28, 2026, financial undertakings may opt out of its use from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2027. As a general statement, the EU Taxonomy may be regarded making reporting proportionate and simpler. Heat arising from data center is uses to heat technological campus heating demand in Dublin: On January 27, 2026, cnbc (at cnbc.com, under This university campus is heated by an AI data center. Your home could be next) reported that since 2023 the Technological University on Tallaght Campus, Dublin, Republic of Ireland, that is heated by waste heat from the nearby Amazon Web Services data center.

On January 27, 2026, cnbc (at cnbc.com, under This university campus is heated by an AI data center. Your home could be next) reported that since 2023 the Technological University on Tallaght Campus, Dublin, Republic of Ireland, that is heated by waste heat from the nearby Amazon Web Services data center. Air Liquide commissions cracking plant: During the final week of January 2026, it was reported widely that Air Liquide had commissioned its ammonia to hydrogen cracking plant at the Port of Antwerp- Bruges, Belgium. It is understood that this is a world first: the cracking plant will allow ammonia imported into Europe, as a hydrogen carrier, to be cracked to derived hydrogen.

During the final week of January 2026, it was reported widely that Air Liquide had commissioned its ammonia to hydrogen cracking plant at the Port of Antwerp- Bruges, Belgium. It is understood that this is a world first: the cracking plant will allow ammonia imported into Europe, as a hydrogen carrier, to be cracked to derived hydrogen. The European Hydrogen policy landscape – Extensive update to January 2025 report was published on January 28, As the title suggests, the publication is an update of a report from 2025. For those interested in a light-touch analysis of policy settings across the EU, the publication is well-worth a read.

– Extensive update to January 2025 report was published on January 28, As the title suggests, the publication is an update of a report from 2025. For those interested in a light-touch analysis of policy settings across the EU, the publication is well-worth a read. EU finalizes arrangements for six successful bidders in the second EHB 10 auction: On January 19, 2026, the EU approved the contracts for the six successful bidders in the second EHB auction. Together, the six successful bidders will receive around €271 million in funding In parallel, Austria, Lithuania and Spain allocated up to €836 million of funding.

The six successful bidders (in the second EHB auction) that have signed grant documentation are:

Germany gets green light to provide funding support for H2Global tender with Canada: On January 15, 2026, it was reported widely that the European Commission had approved up to €200 million in State Aid from the Federal German Government. The funding is one half of the €400 million of funding, half from the Federal German Government (through H2Global) and half from the Canadian As reported, the funding will provide funding to support the development of up to 300 MW of renewable hydrogen production capacity in Canada. The development of the capacity in Canada represents a further step in the role of H2Global in the procurement of renewable hydrogen, a renewable fuel of non-biological origin (RFNBO).

On January 15, 2026, it was reported widely that the European Commission had approved up to €200 million in State Aid from the Federal German Government. The funding is one half of the €400 million of funding, half from the Federal German Government (through H2Global) and half from the Canadian As reported, the funding will provide funding to support the development of up to 300 MW of renewable hydrogen production capacity in Canada. The development of the capacity in Canada represents a further step in the role of H2Global in the procurement of renewable hydrogen, a renewable fuel of non-biological origin (RFNBO). Germany gets green light to provide funding support for new hydrogen ready gas-fired generating capacity: On January 14, 2026, the EU approved, in principle, the provision of State Aid by the Federal German Government to progress the development of up to 12 GW of hydrogen-ready gas fired generating capacity.

On January 14, 2026, the EU approved, in principle, the provision of State Aid by the Federal German Government to progress the development of up to 12 GW of hydrogen-ready gas fired generating capacity. RED III RFNBO: On January 9, 2026, Spain published revised draft legislation to provide for the use of renewable hydrogen (and fuels and feedstock derived from it) in the transport sector. The draft legislation mandates RFNBO usage targets to apply from 2028 to 2040 and in so doing provide demand side development.

On January 9, 2026, Spain published revised draft legislation to provide for the use of renewable hydrogen (and fuels and feedstock derived from it) in the transport sector. The draft legislation mandates RFNBO usage targets to apply from 2028 to 2040 and in so doing provide demand side development. UK Corporate Power Purchase Agreements call for evidence: On January 9, 2026, the UK Government (Department for Business and Trade and Department for Energy Security & Net Zero) published an Open call for evidence, Corporate Power Purchase Agreements. The main thrust of the Open call for evidence is to consult and to understand how the market for Corporate Power Purchase Agreements can be developed to reduce the costs of electrical energy of industry across England, Scotland and Wales. The purpose of the Open call for evidence is welcome.

On January 9, 2026, the UK Government (Department for Business and Trade and Department for Energy Security & Net Zero) published an Open call for evidence, Corporate Power Purchase Agreements. The main thrust of the Open call for evidence is to consult and to understand how the market for Corporate Power Purchase Agreements can be developed to reduce the costs of electrical energy of industry across England, Scotland and Wales. The purpose of the Open call for evidence is welcome. Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) takes delivery of world's largest CO 2 carrier: On January 6, 2026, announced that it had taken delivery of the 22,000 m3 new ship build from HD Hyundai Mipo.

During January 2026 the price of carbon in the EU (including CBAM Certificates) and the UK touched €90 and £70 respectively. It is expected, at least in the short term, that there will be volatility around pricing in the EU ETS and the UK ETS secondary markets. Germany completes first 400km of pressurized hydrogen pipeline: On January 12, 2025, it was reported widely that construction of the first 400km of the hydrogen backbone for the transmission of hydrogen across Germany had been completed. While P 2 N 0 does not cover negative news items, we should note that there has been considerable comment about the fact that, as yet, the 400km of hydrogen backbone infrastructure does not have any meaningful supply and offtake

On January 30, 2026, Energinet commenced its marketing process to sell capacity in the Danish Hydrogen Backbone 1 (DHB1). DHB1 will allow the transportation of hydrogen by pipeline from Denmark into Germany. It is understood that the marketing process will continue through 2026 on a first-come- first-served basis.

During 2025 the EU imported 7 billion m3 of natural gas, comprising natural gas hauled by pipeline (169.9 billion m3) and LNG (143.1 billion m3). Imports from Norway were 97.1 billion m3 and from the US 82.9 billion m3. As the EU moves to ceasing to take natural gas from Russia, it is to be expected that the EU will increase the import of LNG from the US. Renewables take the lead in Germany: On January 1, 2026, Fraunhofer ICE (at https://www.ise.fraunhofer.de, under German Public Electricity Generation in 2025: Wind and Solar Power Take the Lead For the First Time) reported that renewable electrical energy generation in Germany amounted to 9% the net demand for electrical energy by the public across the country.

Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia

Joint EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda: On January 27, 2026, the European Commission issued a statement - Towards 2030: A Joint European Union-India Comprehensive Agenda. The statement provides a high-level summary of initiatives relating to the Strengthening supply chains and economic security and Advancing the clean transition and In addition, there are more general agreements around cooperation to implement the Paris Agreement and to work towards the Kunming-Montreal Global Diversity Framework.

On January 27, 2026, the European Commission issued a statement - Towards 2030: A Joint European Union-India Comprehensive Agenda. The statement provides a high-level summary of initiatives relating to the Strengthening supply chains and economic security and Advancing the clean transition and In addition, there are more general agreements around cooperation to implement the Paris Agreement and to work towards the Kunming-Montreal Global Diversity Framework. World Bank approves Regional Market Interconnectivity and Trade (REMIT) Program: On January 22, 2026, the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank approved REMIT will be implemented in three phases over a 10-year period and will achieve electrical energy connectivity across Central Asia.

On January 22, 2026, the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank approved REMIT will be implemented in three phases over a 10-year period and will achieve electrical energy connectivity across Central Asia. Roadmaps for Aluminium and Cement Sector Decarbonisation: During January 2026, the Government of India, NITI Aayog, published:

During January 2026, the Government of India, NITI Aayog, published: a Roadmap for Aluminium Sector The publication is timely, with the production of aluminium in India giving rise to up to 100 million metric tonnes of CO 2 -e GHG emissions annually around 75% of these GHG emissions arise from the use of electrical energy (at smelters) generated from coal-fired power stations. As such, the key issue for the aluminium sector is increasing the use of electrical energy generated from renewable sources and nuclear power. The publication provides a roadmap for this; and a Roadmap for Cement Sector The publication places cement production in India in a global context – India is the world's second-largest cement producer and contributes around 7% of the GHG emissions arising in India. As those familiar with the cement sector will know, around 55% of GHG emissions in cement production arises from the calcination of limestone (one metric tonne of cement giving rise to one metric tonne of CO 2 ), 33% from the use of fossil fuels to provide high-heat, and 12% arise from the use of fossil fuels to generate electrical energy. The roadmap outlines the use of refuse-derived fuel (derived from municipal solid waste), replacing limestone as a feedstock, and CCS. The effective implementation of the roadmap is estimated as likely to reduce GHG emissions by up to 85%.

The Cost of Green Hydrogen in Saudi Arabia and Germany: During January 2026, Kapsarc (at https://apps.kapsarc.org) published an analysis of the cost of green hydrogen production in Saudia Arabia for export to Germany. The publication covers photovoltaic and concentrated solar and wind and BESS, production technologies (including electrolyser types) and transport and export dynamics. The publication is well-worth reviewing, if only for the model.

During January 2026, Kapsarc (at https://apps.kapsarc.org) published an analysis of the cost of green hydrogen production in Saudia Arabia for export to Germany. The publication covers photovoltaic and concentrated solar and wind and BESS, production technologies (including electrolyser types) and transport and export dynamics. The publication is well-worth reviewing, if only for the model. AM Green Group and Uniper sign long-term offtake agreements for GNH3 and breaks ground:

On January 12, 2026, it was announced that AM Green Ammonia India Private Limited (AM Green Ammonia) had signed a long-term contract for the supply of 500,000 metric tonnes of green ammonia a year to Uniper Global Commodities SE (Uniper). The green ammonia will be certified as a Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO). As announced, the green ammonia will be sourced from green ammonia projects within the AM Green Group, with the first cargo expected as early as 2028 from the AM Green Ammonia 1 million metric tonnes a year plant located in Kakinada, in the Indian State of Andhra Pradesh. On January 19, 2026, it was announced that AM Green had broken ground on its 1.5 million metric tonnes a year at Kakinada, with first production of 500,000 metric tonnes expected by mid-2027.

By way of reminder: Uniper has been active across the US, Canada, Norway, and Oman in seeking to contract for green ammonia, with memoranda of understanding to offtake green ammonia. The agreement between AM Green and Uniper places it in the top 10 of ammonia offtake agreements (blue and green ammonia) signed to date.

APAC

HELPFUL PUBLICATIONS AND DATA BASES

In addition to publications covered by this edition of P 2 N 0 , the most noteworthy publications read by the author during the period from January 1, 2026, to January 31, 2026, are:

Footnotes

1. By way of reminder, Article 2.1(a) of the Paris Agreement provides for "Holding the increase in the global average temperatures to well below 2OC above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5OC ...".

2. With capacity to generate demand for electrical energy in the US State of Texas.

3. The EU ETS requires each liable entity to surrender in respect of each year a number of emissions permits equal to the GHG emissions arising from activities of that liable entity during that year. Emissions permits are acquired either through the primary market under which emissions permits are auctioned or through the secondary market on which emissions permits are traded.

4. Carbon leakage occurs if (for reasons of costs and expenses related to climate change policies), businesses transfer production to other countries or import from other countries that do not have climate change policies consistent with those of the EU, critically, a price on carbon.

5. By way of reminder, Article 2.1(a) of the Paris Agreement provides for "Holding the increase in the global average temperatures to well below 2OC above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5OC ...".

6. Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Hong Kong SAR, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), Tanzania, Türkiye, the UK, and Zambia.

7. Including the Accounting Regulatory Committee, and eight EU agencies and bodies, including the ECB, EBA and ESMA.

8. The official financing sector is a reference to state-owned or state-directed institutions that provide financing or investment outside China in support of national economic, industrial and diplomatic objectives of China, being in public ownership and having policy alignment.

9. From a policy perspective the EU Taxonomy is intended to guide investment to economic activities most needed for decarbonization and the energy transition.

10. The European Hydrogen Bank (EHB) is a means to develop a hydrogen value chain. The EHB is intended to provide support to the private sector as a result of which renewable hydrogen will be produced sooner than might otherwise have been the case.

11. CM3 are: 1. Bauxite, High Purity Alumina, and Aluminum; 2. Antimony; 3. Beryllium; 4. Bismuth; 5. Cobalt; 6. Copper; 7. Gallium; 8. Germanium; 9. Graphite; 10. Indium; 11. Lithium; 12. Magnesium; 13. Manganese; 14. Nickel; 15. Niobium; 16. Platinum metals; 17. Rare Earths Elements (REEs); 18. Silicon and Silicon metals; 19. Tantalum; 20. Titanium and Titanium metal; 21. Tungsten; 22. Uranium; and, 23. Vanadium.

12. REEs are: 1. Cerium (Ce); 2. Dysprosium (Dy); 3. Erbium (Er); 4. Europium (Eu); 5. Gadolinium (Gd); 6. Holmium (Ho); 7. Lanthanum (La); 8. Lutetium (Lu); 9. Neodymium (Nd); 10. Praseodymium (Pr); 11. Promethium (Pm); 12. Samarium (Sm); 13. Scandium (Sc); 14. Terbium (Tb); 15. Thulium (Tm); 16. Ytterbium (Yb); and 17. Yttrium (Y).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.