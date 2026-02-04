AGs Knock On Grok | Florida AG Goes Nuclear | DMV AGs Bust Fake Youth Charities

The State AG Report – 01.29.2026

Here are curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

FL AG Energized About Reducing Regulatory Burdens on Nuclear Reactors

D.C., Maryland & Virginia AGs Not Playing with Fraudulent Youth Club Charities

AGs Demand xAI Do More to Stop Grok Deepfakes

AG Nessel Sues Big Oil over Alleged Antitrust Scheme to Stall Renewables

FTC Settlement Targets Deceptive Business Opportunity and Credit Repair Scheme

AG Jackson Settles with Medical Center Over Alleged Health Care Fraud

