4 February 2026

AGs Knock On Grok | Florida AG Goes Nuclear | DMV AGs Bust Fake Youth Charities

United States Energy and Natural Resources
The State AG Report – 01.29.2026

Here are curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • FL AG Energized About Reducing Regulatory Burdens on Nuclear Reactors
  • D.C., Maryland & Virginia AGs Not Playing with Fraudulent Youth Club Charities
  • AGs Demand xAI Do More to Stop Grok Deepfakes
  • AG Nessel Sues Big Oil over Alleged Antitrust Scheme to Stall Renewables
  • FTC Settlement Targets Deceptive Business Opportunity and Credit Repair Scheme
  • AG Jackson Settles with Medical Center Over Alleged Health Care Fraud

Read more here.

