Establishing The National Energy Dominance Council (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes the National Energy Dominance Council with the Secretary of the Interior, and Secretary of Energy and Chair and Vice Chair. The Order assigns the council to advice the President on various energy related matters, and to consult other agencies, sub-national and Tribal officials, and the private sector to inform their recommendations.

Trump Executive Order - Establishing the National Energy Dominance Council

