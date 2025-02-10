2024 Year In Review: A&O Shearman ENRI Practice

In 2024, the ENRI team at A&O Shearman completed a series of significant transactions, highlighting our commitment to advancing the renewable energy sector

In 2024, the ENRI team at A&OShearman completed a series of significant transactions, highlighting our commitment to advancing the renewable energy sector. Here are some of the key deals we advised on this past year.

Transaction Highlights 2024:

OX2: Advising on the financing, development, and construction of the 100 MW Rutki solar farm, financed by NORD/LB, and Advising on the sale of a 99.2 MW onshore wind project in Romania to Nala Renewables, valued at SEK2.48 billion (approximately EUR214 million).

NORD/LB: Advising on a EUR109m financing for two solar farm portfolios in Poland, developed by GoldenPeaks Capital, with a combined capacity of 177 MW.

Polenergia: Advising on the financing of the 47 MWp Szprotawa 1 and Szprotawa 2 Photovoltaic Farms.

DIF Capital Partners: Advising on the negotiation and signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Axpo Polska, covering all DIF wind farms in Poland with a total capacity of 171 MW.

Partners Group: Advising on the Polish aspects of its sale of VSB Group, a leading renewable energy platform in Europe, to the French energy company TotalEnergies.

EBRD, mBank S.A., and Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A.: Advising on financing for a groundbreaking waste processing plant in Wierzbica, Poland.

The lenders to Atman sp. z o.o.: Advising on the refinancing of its Polish data center portfolio.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China: Advising on a PLN500m credit facility for PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.

These transactions collectively contributed to the generation of significant amounts of green energy, supporting the global transition to sustainable energy.

