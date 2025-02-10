ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Solar Power Shift: U.S. Meets Demand With Record Production

BB
Baker Botts LLP

Contributor

Amidst ongoing tension, a remarkable transformation is unfolding. The U.S. solar industry is writing its own comeback story, transforming from an import-dependent sector to a powerhouse of domestic manufacturing.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Mona E. Dajani

In today's Solar Energy Industries Association report, we see that solar module production has surged sevenfold, reaching 50 gigawatts—enough to meet the entire nation's demand.

This isn't just an economic report—it's a narrative of adaptation, innovation, and strategic resilience.

The United States has reached a historic manufacturing milestone, surpassing 50 gigawatts (GW) of domestic solar module production capacity. At full capacity, these factories can produce enough to meet all demand for solar in the United States.

seia.org/...

Authors
Photo of Mona E. Dajani
Mona E. Dajani
