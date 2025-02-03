5 Trends To Watch: 2025 Energy In Asia

- The Next "Champion" for Offshore Wind
Development. While Taiwan has been the focal point for
international developers in recent years, we now see Japan, South
Korea, India, Vietnam, and potentially the Philippines actively
pursuing offshore wind projects. Investors are focusing on Japan
and South Korea for opportunities and Japan will likely emerge as
the largest offshore wind market in Asia.
- BESS – Riding the Renewable Energy
Growth. As renewable energy sources continue to expand,
maintaining grid stability and reliability becomes increasingly
challenging. Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects provide
a crucial solution to this intermittency issue, enhancing grid
stability and bolstering the resilience and reliability of the
electricity supply system. We anticipate significant growth in this
sector, with the success of Japan's long-term decarbonization
power source auctions potentially leading to similar initiatives in
other jurisdictions.
- Data Centers and the Challenge to "Go
Green." As we advance into the era of artificial
intelligence, the growing demand for data storage highlights the
urgent need for greener and more sustainable data centers.
Developers want to increase adaptation of renewable energy sources
to boost sustainability and minimize environmental impact, but the
reality of sourcing green energy is a challenge. We anticipate a
continued emphasis on energy transition fuels until the region can
offer reliable green energy to run data centers.
- Lingering Effects of COVID-19. The
construction of large-scale energy projects continues to be
impacted by the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with
widespread reports of cost overruns arising from delays that
occurred during the height of the pandemic. Consequently, this is
likely to result in an increase in disputes among project
participants. Given that disputes for such large-scale energy
projects are typically resolved through SIAC or HKIAC arbitration,
we anticipate continued growth in international arbitration in the
region.
- Is Vietnam's Energy Sector Turning the Corner? Although progress has been slower than anticipated, Vietnam is now making significant strides in developing its power sector. Key regulatory milestones have included the long-awaited approval of the National Power Development Plan (PDP 8) in May 2023, PDP 8's implementation plan in April 2024, the issuance of Decree 80 introducing direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) mechanisms in July 2024, and Decree 115 for tender process in September 2024. These developments suggest that Vietnam is on the path to reshaping its regulatory environment for international developers who, in the recent past, have been critical of the lack of clear legal framework and investment certainty.
