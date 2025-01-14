NYSERDA Issues Request For Information In Preparation For Sixth OREC Solicitation With Transmission Issues In The Forefront

As New York's fifth Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificate (OREC) solicitation enters its final stages, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority ("NYSERDA") issued a Request for Information ("RFI") on December 18, 2024, to solicit feedback concerning its next solicitation, which has been dubbed "NY6".

While NYSERDA has requested feedback on a number of general concepts, including the structure, timeline and eligibility criteria for NY6, the RFI is notable for its focus on the relationship between generation and transmission. In particular, NYSERDA is seeking feedback on how to encourage applicants to optimize the coordination between offshore wind generation projects and ongoing or new transmission projects. The RFI builds on the New York State Public Service Commission's (the "Commission") Order Addressing Public Policy Requirements for Transmission Planning Purposes, issued June 22, 2023, (the "PPTN Order").

In previous solicitations, NYSERDA sought radial offshore wind projects inclusive of generation, export infrastructure, and interconnection with the onshore grid. NY6 may mark an evolution in New York's approach to offshore wind project infrastructure in which NYSERDA looks to separate transmission aspects of projects from generation aspects. Subject to Commission approval, in NY6, NYSERDA may elect to solicit "Generation-Only" proposals that would prioritize utilization of the transmission projects being developed and undertaken pursuant to the PPTN Order.

Respondents have until January 29, 2025 at 3 pm Eastern Standard Time to submit comments to the RFI. All comments should be emailed to offshorewind@nyserda.ny.gov, with the subject line "NY6 RFI Comments".

Stay tuned for more on the Offshore Wind space, including additional insights into developments under the incoming Trump administration.

