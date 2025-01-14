ARTICLE
14 January 2025

NYSERDA Issues Request For Information In Preparation For Sixth OREC Solicitation With Transmission Issues In The Forefront

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
As New York's fifth Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificate solicitation enters its final stages, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority issued a Request for Information on December 18, 2024, to solicit feedback concerning its next solicitation, which has been dubbed "NY6".
United States New York Energy and Natural Resources
Gail Suchman,Joshua Sturtevant, and Samuel Zarkower
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As New York's fifth Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificate (OREC) solicitation enters its final stages, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority ("NYSERDA") issued a Request for Information ("RFI") on December 18, 2024, to solicit feedback concerning its next solicitation, which has been dubbed "NY6".

While NYSERDA has requested feedback on a number of general concepts, including the structure, timeline and eligibility criteria for NY6, the RFI is notable for its focus on the relationship between generation and transmission. In particular, NYSERDA is seeking feedback on how to encourage applicants to optimize the coordination between offshore wind generation projects and ongoing or new transmission projects. The RFI builds on the New York State Public Service Commission's (the "Commission") Order Addressing Public Policy Requirements for Transmission Planning Purposes, issued June 22, 2023, (the "PPTN Order").

In previous solicitations, NYSERDA sought radial offshore wind projects inclusive of generation, export infrastructure, and interconnection with the onshore grid. NY6 may mark an evolution in New York's approach to offshore wind project infrastructure in which NYSERDA looks to separate transmission aspects of projects from generation aspects. Subject to Commission approval, in NY6, NYSERDA may elect to solicit "Generation-Only" proposals that would prioritize utilization of the transmission projects being developed and undertaken pursuant to the PPTN Order.

Respondents have until January 29, 2025 at 3 pm Eastern Standard Time to submit comments to the RFI. All comments should be emailed to offshorewind@nyserda.ny.gov, with the subject line "NY6 RFI Comments".

Stay tuned for more on the Offshore Wind space, including additional insights into developments under the incoming Trump administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gail Suchman
Gail Suchman
Person photo placeholder
Joshua Sturtevant
Person photo placeholder
Samuel Zarkower
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More