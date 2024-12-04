ARTICLE
4 December 2024

Final Regulations Expand Access To "Direct Pay" Elections For Energy Credits

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service have issued final regulations allowing tax-exempt entities that are partners in clean energy projects to elect to receive energy tax credits in cash.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Edward T. Kennedy,Jeffrey Schlegel,Kelly Rubin
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service have issued final regulations allowing tax-exempt entities that are partners in clean energy projects to elect to receive energy tax credits in cash.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 allows nonprofits, government agencies, and certain other tax-exempt organizations ("Applicable Entities") to elect direct payment of clean energy credits. By making a direct pay election, Applicable Entities can receive cash payments from the Internal Revenue Service in respect of their renewable energy credits, even if they do not owe any federal income taxes.

Special rules apply to direct pay elections for projects owned by partnerships. If a clean energy project is owned by a partnership (including an LLC treated as a partnership for tax purposes), the partnership is the entity that must make the direct pay election. However, a partnership generally would not qualify as an Applicable Entity under the direct pay regulations, except in limited situations.

Regulations proposed in March 2024 contemplated that certain unincorporated entities, like LLCs, that own clean energy projects and that are owned by Applicable Entities, could elect out of being partnerships for tax purposes. If an Applicable Entity could elect out of partnership status, it would be treated as a co-owner of the clean energy project and could make its own direct pay election. But under the proposed regulations, an unincorporated entity could elect out of partnership status only if organized "exclusively to produce electricity," a limitation that many interpreted to exclude several types of clean energy partnerships.

The final regulations expand the ability of unincorporated entities to elect out of partnership status. Under the final regulations, an unincorporated entity is generally eligible to elect out of partnership status if: (i) it is owned in whole or in part by one or more Applicable Entities that will make a direct pay election; (ii) the owners of the entity enter into a joint operating agreement that meets the requirements of the regulations; and (iii) the entity is organized exclusively to "own and operate" a clean energy project. By electing out of partnership status, the unincorporated entity will enable its owners that are Applicable Entities to make their own direct pay elections.

In addition to the final regulations, Treasury issued proposed regulations that address various ancillary matters. The final regulations apply to taxable years ending on or after March 11, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Energy Law and Electricity Regulation
Authors
Photo of Edward T. Kennedy
Edward T. Kennedy
Photo of Jeffrey Schlegel
Jeffrey Schlegel
Photo of Sean E. Jackowitz
Sean E. Jackowitz
Photo of Kelly Rubin
Kelly Rubin
Photo of Kailey Baker
Kailey Baker
Photo of Paul W. Johnson III
Paul W. Johnson III
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More