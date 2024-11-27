ARTICLE
27 November 2024

Energy Industry Outlook: Navigating Potential Policy Shifts In A Second Trump Administration

The 2024 election ushers in a renewed focus on "energy independence" under a second Trump administration. Policies emphasizing expanded oil and gas development...
The 2024 election ushers in a renewed focus on "energy independence" under a second Trump administration. Policies emphasizing expanded oil and gas development, regulatory rollbacks, and traditional infrastructure investment will shape the energy landscape. Energy companies should balance expected opportunities against potential challenges to maintain resilience in this evolving environment.

Practical Implications for Energy Companies

  1. Regulatory Rollbacks

    The administration is expected to prioritize expedited permitting for pipelines and drilling on federal lands while rolling back environmental rules on emissions and other compliance measures. This streamlined regulatory landscape could lower project costs and accelerate timelines, benefiting upstream, midstream, and oilfield services companies. However, legal challenges to such rollbacks could create uncertainty, emphasizing the need for careful navigation of permitting and compliance.
  2. Energy Transition Momentum

    Despite the administration's emphasis on traditional energy sources, bipartisan support for clean energy technologies – such as energy storage, hydrogen, and carbon capture – should remain. Companies in the energy transition space should prepare for potential reallocations of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funds while continuing to leverage market demand and state-level incentives to advance renewable and sustainable energy projects.
  3. Tax Policy Changes

    Proposals to revise or restrict IRA tax credits for renewable energy and EVs could alter investment strategies for energy transition companies. Additionally, the anticipated extension of tax benefits for traditional energy development could create new opportunities for oil and gas companies seeking to expand domestic production.
  4. Trade and Supply Chain Risks

    Trade policies regulating critical raw materials and equipment from foreign sources may affect energy transition projects reliant on global supply chains. Energy transition companies should evaluate their domestic sourcing strategies and renegotiate supplier agreements to mitigate potential disruptions.
  5. Power Grid Resilience

    With growing energy demands driven by AI and data center expansion, grid resiliency should be a focus. This could provide opportunities for traditional and renewable energy providers to play a role in fostering energy reliability and redundancy.

Conclusion

Energy companies should act decisively to align with market forces, regulatory shifts, and evolving investor priorities. With a long history of supporting energy clients, we stand ready to provide strategic guidance and practical solutions at every stage and through every cycle.

