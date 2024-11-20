ARTICLE
20 November 2024

Alternative Power Plays: Revolutionizing Grids: Ted Bloch-Rubin On Smart Wires' Tech And Future (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis chat with Ted Bloch-Rubin, Director of Business Development Americas...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis chat with Ted Bloch-Rubin, Director of Business Development Americas at Smart Wires, Inc. Ted discusses Smart Wires' grid-enhancing technologies, including their flagship product, the Smart Valve, and dynamic line rating software, Sumo.

Ted then talks about how these technologies optimize grid use, enhance reliability, and support renewable energy integration. He highlights the company's global impact, and the challenges of integrating new technologies into conservative, mission-critical utility environments. The discussion also gets into the importance of federal policies and programs in advancing smart grid technologies and what Smart Wires' future may look like.

To learn more about Smart Wires, visit: https://www.smartwires.com/
To learn more about Ted Block Rubin, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ted-bloch-rubin-055526100/

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

Alan M. Seltzer
John F. Povilaitis
