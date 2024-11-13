ARTICLE
13 November 2024

Solar Energy Developer Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Amid Financial Crisis

PF
Pierson Ferdinand LLP

Contributor

Pierson Ferdinand LLP logo
Pierson Ferdinand strives to provide excellent legal counsel and representation to clients worldwide from 20+ key markets in the US and UK. We specialize in handling complex legal matters and providing solutions to our clients' most pressing needs. Our lawyers come from top global law firms, including Am Law-ranked, regional and boutique law firms, federal and state government careers, and senior in-house counsel roles.
Explore Firm Details
Oya Renewables, a Boston and Toronto-based solar infrastructure developer founded in 2009, has initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware.
United States Delaware Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Carl Neff
Authors

Oya Renewables, a Boston and Toronto-based solar infrastructure developer founded in 2009, has initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware. The company faces financial obligations between $100-500 million, including $86.8 million in secured debt, while maintaining minimal cash reserves of just $58,000.

The company's downfall stems from multiple challenges, according to Chief Restructuring Officer John Shepherd. Key issues include delayed projects, ongoing litigation, and unsuccessful attempts to divest assets. Previous efforts to improve liquidity through fundraising from August 2022 to September 2023 proved unsuccessful.

The company's debt structure includes significant loans across its subsidiaries. Notably, Oya Renewables EquipmentCo LLC still owes $21 million from a $43 million loan, while Oya Renewables Yield-1 LLC maintains $23 million in outstanding principal from a $27 million borrowing. Recent protective advances totaling $7.1 million and an additional $825,000 this month failed to stabilize the situation.

A path forward has emerged through Radial Power LLC, which has stepped in as both a stalking horse bidder and debtor-in-possession (DIP) financier. Their involvement includes a $6 million post-petition financing package and a $30 million bid for select assets. The company plans to conduct an asset auction by late January.

While the main company entities have filed for bankruptcy protection, some affiliates, including corporate parents, remain outside the proceedings. The proposed sale to Radial Power, developed after extensive marketing efforts throughout the year, aims to maintain business value and facilitate an orderly asset transition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Carl Neff
Carl Neff
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More