Connecticut Continues Streak Of Solar Settlements

- Connecticut AG William Tong has reached a settlement with Vision Solar, LLC to resolve allegations that the company violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act through its marketing, sales, permitting, and installation practices related to residential solar panel systems.
- In the settlement, Vision Solar is alleged to have unfairly and deceptively engaged in high-pressure sales tactics, misrepresentations, delays, and unpermitted work, and to have failed to respond to consumers' complaints and requests to address these practices.
- Under the terms of the settlement, Vision Solar—which has filed for bankruptcy and ceased operations—must pay a $5 million civil penalty and reform its business practices, including refraining from using tablets and phones for signing contracts or signing contracts on the same day of a salespersons' first visit to a home, only using licensed contractors to perform work, and providing clear and conspicuous disclosure of the basis for estimates of solar power generation and future energy costs and a clear itemization of services to be provided, among other things.
- We have previously reported on other recent AG actions regarding solar industry practices, including a settlement reached by Connecticut AG Tong, and lawsuits filed by Minnesota AG Keith Ellison, Florida AG Ashley Moody and Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha.
