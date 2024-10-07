On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis interview Elliot Anise-Hicks, co-founder and CTO of Oberon Fuels. During their discussion, Elliot discusses Oberon's journey from its start in 2010, initially focusing on biogas, then liquid fuels, and eventually to its current production of renewable dimethyl ether (DME). DME, a clean, non-toxic gas, can significantly reduce CO2 emissions when blended with liquefied petroleum gas.

Later, Elliot highlights the technical and regulatory challenges faced, the advantages of DME in reducing greenhouse gases, and its potential as a hydrogen carrier. The conversation also highlights Oberon's partnerships, particularly with Suburban Propane, and plans for scaling production and expanding internationally.

For more information on Oberon Fuels, visit: https://www.oberonfuels.com/

To learn more about Elliot Anise-Hicks, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ehicks/

