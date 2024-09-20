Climate Law Matters: Energy & Climate Newsletter - September 2024

In this Issue: Permitting Reform, the Supreme Court, EV's, and Climate Week 2024

After nearly a decade as New York State's environmental chief, I recently joined Foley Hoag to help the firm's clients emerge as global leaders on climate. We're at a unique moment of alignment on the need for climate action among government, industry, innovators, investors, and the public. At the same time, the positive momentum fueled by this alignment—record investments and a booming renewables jobs market – must now contend with emerging uncertainty across economic, legal and political landscapes. This has created considerable opportunity for firms like Foley Hoag to be a driving force in advancing the clean energy economy.

Foley Hoag has an outstanding track record navigating the ever-shifting climate, clean energy and environmental space. Our firm's mission-driven people have been leaders for more than two decades, and that's why Law Students for Climate Accountability designated Foley Hoag as one of only seven law firms nationally with an "A" rating.

The first article in this issue of Climate Law Matters covers the hot topic of energy permitting reform, which is all the buzz in Washington and in state houses across the country. We then cover two consequential environmental and energy decisions coming out of the US Supreme Court's most recent term that limited the EPA's ability to curb ozone emissions and upended long-held judicial deference to agency decision making. We also explain how "catalytic capital" has emerged as an essential lever that can shift trillions of dollars to climate investment. We end with an update on the U.S. electric vehicle industry and some suggested reading from other experts in the industry.

As world leaders convene for September's Climate Week in New York City—less than two months before November's consequential presidential election—Foley Hoag will be there to keep pace with key developments impacting the industry and the trends that will define the next decade. Reach out to our team if you'll be there, too.

