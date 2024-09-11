Energy Technologies Can Create A Strong Economy (Video)

infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

How can combining energy technologies create an economy that is reliable, secure and affordable?

Jason Grumet, CEO of America's Clean Power, shares insights at the Democratic National Convention.

Transcript:

Seventy-eight percent of all of the new electricity brought on the grid came from wind, solar, battery storage. Over two-thirds of that renewable deployment was made by companies with fossil assets. So, the old days of cotton candy and unicorns versusThe Shining, it's not what we are about anymore. We are all here together because our electrons and our molecules are all part of the same solution. And I think the only other piece of that worth sharing at the beginning is just like all of you, our technologies have unique strengths and unique weaknesses. It turns out if we're good at combining the strengths of these different technologies, you can actually tell a credible story that we can get in 25 to 30 years an economy that is reliable, secure, affordable.

