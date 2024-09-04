Energy & Sustainability Client Feature — Tiburon Subsea

Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This month, we are excited to feature Tiburon Subsea, a pioneering ocean technologies solutions platform encouraging sustainability efforts in subsea intelligence. The company's knowledge, experience, and abilities are rooted in global ocean exploration, as the company's Founder/CEO, Tim Taylor, is a celebrated and world-recognized ocean explorer and entrepreneur. His notable successes include founding the Lost 52 Project and the discovery of nine historic US WWII submarines and 452 entombed men. In recognition of his work, Mr. Taylor has been awarded the highest civilian award by the US Navy: The Distinguished Public Service Medal.

Tiburon Subsea has recently announced the launch of its patent pending autonomous underwater propulsion control technology, JETTE, a revolutionary new design to enhance the capabilities of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) transforming traditional hydrodynamic stern propelled torpedo design into hovering autonomous underwater vehicles (HAUV).

"We are excited at the high interest from the Navy and numerous defense contractors to collaborate on completing our technology readiness. Additionally, we are dedicated in our mission to establish an unrivaled platform organization that addresses all the barriers to entry that are keeping this technology from transforming the blue economy and ocean data markets," stated CEO Tim Taylor.

Long-range plans will be to deploy this technology on the company's global rental and lease fleet of AI-empowered patented hovering autonomous underwater vehicles. Tiburon Subsea's unique sustainable platform will empower marine operators around the world, advance technology, facilitate access, and create profit margins that rival software start-up potentials. It will bridge the gap between accessible subsea survey equipment and the transition to renewable offshore energy. Infrastructure, security, coastal fishery protection, and climate change remediation will benefit from its platform.

Mintz is proud to support Tiburon Subsea as it moves forward with newfound potential, which will increase subsea intelligence data collection while engendering environmental consciousness into the fabric of the blue economy. Congratulations to the entire Tiburon Subsea team!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.