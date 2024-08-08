$2.2B In Resiliency Grants Awarded To Upgrade The US Electric Grid – DOE

Upgrade the US Electric Grid – DOE

On August 6, 2024, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the first 8 selections for the 2nd round of the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnership ("GRIP") funding specifically for the "Grid Innovation Program", one of three GRIP funding mechanisms. T

Per the DOE, through the second round of GRIP funding, the Grid Innovation Program will support 8 projects across 18 states, totaling approximately $2.2 billion in federal investment. Selections for the remaining 2 funding mechanisms should be announced later this year.

The California Harnessing Advanced Reliable Grid Enhancing Technologies for Transmission (CHARGE 2T) project is a public-private partnership that is intended to drive large-scale expansion to transmission capacity and improvements to interconnection process to increase and accelerate equitable access to renewable energy across California. CHARGE 2T is supposed to reconductor more than 100 miles of transmission lines with advanced conductor technologies and deploy dynamic line ratings (DLR) to quickly and significantly increase the state's system capacity to integrate more renewable energy onto the grid. CHARGE 2T also supports transmission interconnection reform through process improvements, an interconnection portal, workforce investment, and educational resource development.

Power Up New England is a combination of New England states, ISO New England, public utilities, and an emerging technology developer which is focusing on an integrated portfolio of replicable, grid-benefitting technologies across the region. The project is intended to include new and upgraded points of interconnection (POIs) for offshore wind and a long-duration energy storage system to increase electric reliability and resilience, diversify New England's resource mix, accelerate the region's clean energy transition, reduce energy burden on consumers, and deliver innovative models for further investments in New England and other regions.

The North Plains Connector Interregional Innovation (NPCII) project will build a 3,000 MW High-Voltage Direct Current Voltage Source Converter (HVDC-VSC) transmission line, bridging the Western and Eastern Interconnections. The core project, North Plains Connector, would be the first HVDC project to connect three regional control entities: the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC), Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), and Southwest Power Pool (SPP).

The New York Power Authority's project Clean Path New York is an underground and underwater High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission line that is intended to deliver 1,300 MW of renewable energy from upstate and western New York to New York City. The project, one of the largest transmission projects contracted by the State of New York in 50 years, establishes a public-private partnership between New York Power Authority, Invenergy, and EnergyRe that is intended to fortify the resilience of NYC's electric grid which is serving 20 million people daily. The project is advertised to deliver enough zero-carbon electricity to power 15% of NYC's annual consumption. Project: Transforming the Empire State: Clean Path New York

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and State Energy Office The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality State Energy Office, in partnership with Duke Energy, will implement advanced transmission technology to meet growing electricity demand in eastern North Carolina and improve reliability. The North Carolina Innovative Transmission Rebuild project will reconstruct the Lee-Milburnie 230 kV transmission line, incorporating high-temperature, low-sag advanced conductors and monopole steel structures that will enhance resilience and reliability within the existing right-of-way.

The Tribal Energy Resilience and Sovereignty (TERAS) Project will assist 4 Tribes in Northern California—the Hoopa Valley, Yurok, Karuk, and Blue Lake Rancheria Tribes— in developing Tribe-owned and -operated nested microgrids. This system, per DOE, will transform an outage-prone area through the deployment of reliable, resilient, community-led energy systems. TERAS will utilize innovative technology, advance Tribal Energy Sovereignty, create durable and lasting change in disadvantaged and vulnerable communities, and develop a replicable public-private partnership model for equitable and community-driven grid modernization.

The Utah Office of Energy Development's Reliable Electric Lines: Infrastructure Expansion Framework (Project RELIEF) will install advanced conductor cables to significantly boost transmission capacity using existing rights-of-way, which will improve grid reliability for 700,000 utility customers across 4 states and 5 tribal nations and enable the integration of more than 500 MW of renewable energy.

The Virginia Department of Energy, along with its partners, will implement Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology at the Iron Mountain data center in Virginia, and has plans to deploy a combination of turbine, solar PV, and BESS technologies at the Grace Complex in South Carolina.

Projects To Date

Through the first and second rounds of GRIP funding, per the DOE, the GDO has announced $5.7 billion in funding for 65 selected projects.

Grid Resilience Utility and Industry Grants

First round selected on October 18, 2023

Smart Grid Grants