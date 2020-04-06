New York City zoning and land use operations have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This legal alert is intended to inform our clients of the updates to procedures and next steps, and is an update from last week's guidance.
City Planning Commission
All land use determination processes and timelines have been temporarily suspended, including public hearings before the local Community Boards, Borough Presidents and City Council. We have been in contact with the staff of City Planning, who are working remotely. Therefore, please contact us regarding any questions regarding a new application or revisions to an existing application.
Board of Standards and Appeals (“BSA”)
The Board of Standards and Appeals office is closed. However, we are still able to communicate with the staff, so please let us know if you have a particular question. Please find a link to BSA public hearings, which are scheduled to be held on March 24th and March 25th.
FDNY Criminal Court Summonses
The Court is adjourning all cases until further notice, typically three to four months out from the original scheduled hearing date. Please let us know if you have any questions regarding a new or defaulted summonses.
Environmental Control Board (“OATH”) Violations
OATH offices are closed until March 30, but OATH is accommodating all requests to reschedule hearings. Also, as of March 19, OATH is staying all defaults and will automatically reschedule hearings which do not occur/parties do not appear.
Department of Buildings
The DOB is open, but is instituting the following temporary rules to drastically reduce walk-in traffic. Please let us know if you need a violation corrected and we can begin processing and deliver to DOB in the appropriate manner.
