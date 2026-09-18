Legal Considerations In Data Center Financing: A Practical Guide

The explosive growth of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure has made data center financing one of the most active — and complex — segments of the real estate and project finance markets. Whether you represent a lender, developer, or equity sponsor, here are the key legal considerations to keep in mind.

Land Use and Zoning

Data centers present unique land use challenges. Local zoning ordinances may not contemplate data center use as a permitted category, requiring special use permits, variances, or rezoning. Counsel should evaluate whether the site’s zoning classification permits the intended use — including the associated power infrastructure, cooling systems, and backup generators — and anticipate potential opposition from neighboring landowners or municipalities concerned about noise, water consumption, and aesthetic impact. Restrictive covenants and CC&Rs on the land should also be reviewed for compatibility.

Power and Utility Arrangements

Power availability is often the single most critical factor in site selection. Financing parties should carefully review power purchase agreements, utility service contracts, and any interconnection agreements with the local grid operator. Key issues include capacity commitments, curtailment risk, rate escalation provisions, and the enforceability of long-term supply arrangements. Increasingly, renewable energy procurement (through PPAs or virtual PPAs) adds another layer of contractual complexity.

Environmental and Permitting

Data centers carry meaningful environmental exposure. Water-intensive cooling systems may trigger water use permits or environmental impact assessments. Backup diesel generators raise air quality permitting requirements. Counsel should diligence the full permitting stack — building permits, environmental permits, stormwater management plans, and any applicable state or federal environmental review — and assess the timeline risk of delayed approvals.

Real Estate Structure

Data center deals frequently involve ground leases, build-to-suit arrangements, or sale-leasebacks. Each structure presents distinct issues for lenders, including leasehold mortgageability, estoppel and SNDA requirements, and the treatment of tenant improvements and trade fixtures. For colocation facilities, master lease structures with subletting rights and non-disturbance protections for subtenants are critical to preserving collateral value.

Construction and Development Risk

Financing a data center during the construction phase introduces the typical suite of construction lending issues — guaranteed maximum price contracts, performance bonds, completion guarantees, and disbursement mechanics — with the added complexity of specialized mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems. Lenders should pay close attention to the contractor’s data center track record, commissioning protocols, and the treatment of delays tied to long-lead equipment (e.g., transformers, switchgear, and generators).

Tenant and Revenue Considerations

Lenders underwriting data center cash flows must evaluate the creditworthiness of tenants (often hyperscale cloud providers or enterprise users), the durability of lease terms, and the risk of early termination or contraction options. Customer concentration risk is a recurring theme, as a single anchor tenant may represent the majority of revenue. Counsel should also consider the interplay between the lease structure and any managed services or interconnection agreements that contribute to the revenue stack.

Tax Incentives and Regulatory Matters

Many jurisdictions offer tax incentives — including sales tax exemptions on equipment, property tax abatements, and enterprise zone benefits — to attract data center development. These incentive agreements should be carefully structured to survive financing events, including foreclosure. On the regulatory side, data privacy and security laws (such as state data breach notification statutes) may impose obligations on facility operators that indirectly affect the lender’s collateral package.

Insurance

Data centers require specialized insurance coverage beyond a standard commercial property policy. Key coverages include business interruption (with extended indemnity periods reflecting long equipment replacement timelines), equipment breakdown, cyber liability, and environmental liability. Lenders should require evidence of adequate coverage and ensure that policy terms align with the credit agreement’s insurance requirements.

DM Tips:

Data center financing sits at the intersection of real estate, project finance, technology, and energy law. A successful transaction requires early coordination among specialists in each of these areas, careful diligence on the site and its permitting and utility arrangements, and deal structures that account for the asset class’s distinctive risk profile. Duane Morris is fluent in these issues consistently advises clients on this increasingly important part of the infrastructure landscape.