Breaking Down NYC’s Pied-À-Terre-Tax

Jordan Metzger, a real estate attorney, provides expert analysis on New York City's Pied-À-Terre Tax, explaining how this levy on high-value residential properties affects owners who don't use them as primary residences. The discussion covers the tax's far-reaching implications for property owners, prospective buyers, and co-op boards across the city.

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Jordan Metzger, real estate attorney, spoke with News 12 to break down New York City’s Pied-À-Terre-Tax. The Pied-À-Terre-Tax is a tax imposed on certain high-value residential properties that are not used as the owner’s primary residence. The tax has significant implications for property owners, prospective purchasers, and co-op boards throughout New York City.

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