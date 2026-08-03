NJ Supreme Court Raises The Bar For Inherently Beneficial Uses

The New Jersey Supreme Court recently issued a decision that will have significant implications for developers seeking use variance approval for inherently beneficial uses, like senior housing, hospitals, schools or childcare centers.

What You Need to Know:

Public benefit is no longer enough. The Supreme Court held that applicants for use variances involving inherently beneficial uses must now independently satisfy the second negative criterion under N.J.S.A. 40:55D-70(d): proof that the variance will not substantially impair the intent and purpose of the master plan and zoning ordinance. Only after clearing that threshold does the familiar Sica balancing test apply.

The Supreme Court held that applicants for use variances involving inherently beneficial uses must now independently satisfy the second negative criterion under N.J.S.A. 40:55D-70(d): proof that the variance will not substantially impair the intent and purpose of the master plan and zoning ordinance. Only after clearing that threshold does the familiar Sica balancing test apply. The evidentiary bar for applications has been raised. Applications should be built from the outset with expert planning testimony and a documented record addressing the municipality's zoning ordinance and master plan.

Applications should be built from the outset with expert planning testimony and a documented record addressing the municipality's zoning ordinance and master plan. Pending and future applications should be reevaluated now. Projects in the pipeline that were prepared under the pre-Monarch framework, where the public benefit largely carried the application, may have record gaps on the second negative criterion. Applicants should assess whether supplemental testimony or amended submissions regarding consistency with the municipality’s master plan and zoning ordinance are warranted before final board action, and litigants should consider how the decision affects pending appeals.

The Decision

In Monarch Communities, LLC v. Township of Montville , decided July 13, 2026, the Supreme Court revisited its landmark decision in Sica v. Board of Adjustment , 127 N.J. 152 (1992), which set forth the longstanding framework for the review of use variance applications for inherently beneficial uses. At issue in Monarch Communities was the Montville Zoning Board of Adjustment’s denial of a use variance application for a 165-unit senior living facility on a residentially zoned property in Montville Township, a use the parties agreed would serve an inherently beneficial use.

Under Sica , an inherently beneficial use presumptively satisfies the positive criteria for the grant of use variance. With respect to the negative criteria, the Sica decision establishes a flexible, four-step balancing test which focuses on the first statutory negative criterion: that the proposed variance can be granted without substantial detriment to the public good.

Relying on the Legislature’s 1997 amendment to N.J.S.A. 40:55D-70, a provision of the New Jersey Municipal Land Use Law governing use variances, the Supreme Court in Monarch Communities clarified that an applicant seeking use variance approval for an inherently beneficial use must first satisfy the second negative criterion: that the proposed variance will not substantially impair the intent and the purpose of the zone plan and zoning ordinance before reaching Sica ’s balancing analysis.