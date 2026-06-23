US Data Centre Real Estate Development In A Fragmented Regulatory Environment

As U.S. states shift from aggressive competition for data centre investment to heightened regulatory scrutiny of energy, water, and environmental impacts, real estate transactions for these facilities face unprecedented complexity. This evolving landscape demands new approaches to due diligence, contract structuring, and incentive evaluation to ensure deals remain economically viable amid fragmented and rapidly changing state and local regulations.

GGI is the leading global alliance of independent accounting, law, and advisory firms. With approximately 900 offices in 120+ countries, GGI member firms are committed to providing clients with specialist solutions for their international business requirements.

Article Insights

GGI Global Alliance are most popular: within Employment and HR, Immigration and Technology topic(s)

in United States

Real estate transactions tied to potential data centre sites are navigating an increasingly complex and fragmented regulatory environment across the United States.

States that once competed aggressively for data centre investment through tax breaks and streamlined permitting are increasingly pivoting toward oversight: scrutinising energy consumption, water use, and environmental impact in ways that can fundamentally alter a deal's economics. Given this evolving landscape, data centre land transactions require special considerations beyond the standard real estate deal playbook. Below are three emerging best practices.

1. Conduct deeper regulatory due diligence

Because the regulatory picture is fragmented and fast-moving, due diligence for data centre sites must go well beyond title searches and environmental phase assessments. Counsel should review not only current zoning and land use approvals but also any pending legislative or administrative proceedings at the state and local level that could affect the site. This means monitoring state utility commission dockets, reviewing whether the relevant utility has grid capacity to serve the load, and understanding whether any moratoriums, even informal ones, are in play.

2. Build longer contingency periods into contracts

Traditional due diligence windows (often 30 to 60 days) are generally inadequate for data centre transactions. The regulatory inquiries described above take time. Utility interconnection studies alone can stretch for months. Entitlement processes in jurisdictions now scrutinising data centre applications may require environmental reviews, public hearings, or multiple agency sign-offs.

Extended feasibility periods of 90 to 180 days, and sometimes longer for larger campuses, with clearly defined milestones and termination rights tied to specific regulatory outcomes, create more breathing room. Contracts should also include provisions allowing buyers to terminate if any material change in applicable law occurs during the contingency period.

3. Carefully evaluate incentive stability before underwriting a project

Many data centre projects have been underwritten on the assumption that state and local incentives (e.g. sales tax exemptions on equipment, property tax abatements, discounted power rates) will remain in place over a multi-decade horizon. That assumption now requires careful consideration.

Investors should treat any projected incentive as a risk factor, not a given. Before closing, counsel should review the statutory basis for any applicable incentive, assess its durability, and flag any pending legislative activity that could modify or repeal it.

The data centre land transaction market remains active and full of opportunity. But the regulatory environment has matured, and the approach to these complex deals must match that complexity. Investors who build these practices into their acquisition process will be far better positioned to close deals that perform as projected.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.