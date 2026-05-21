Let's Talk Commercial Real Estate: Salvador LaViña, Partner At Barnes & Thornburg (Podcast)

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On this episode of Let's Talk Commercial Real Estate with Barry Saywitz, Barnes & Thornburg partner Salvador LaViña discusses the current legal aspects of 1031 exchanges, real estate tax planning, and more.
This special episode is part of the podcast's series highlighting major law firms in Southern California.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]