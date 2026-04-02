Is RESPA Enforcement Really Slowing Down?

What if the biggest risk in RESPA right now… is thinking there isn’t one? Federal enforcement has gotten quieter – but that doesn’t mean it’s gone. And in some ways, this moment may carry more long-term risk than when regulators were actively bringing cases.

What if the biggest risk in RESPA right now… is thinking there isn’t one? Federal enforcement has gotten quieter – but that doesn’t mean it’s gone. And in some ways, this moment may carry more long-term risk than when regulators were actively bringing cases. In this episode of Keys to Real Estate Holly Bunting, a RESPA expert and partner at Mayer Brown, breaks down what’s really happening at the federal level, what’s changed inside the CFPB and why now is not the time to let your guard down. She addressed the recent shifts in federal and state enforcement efforts, as well as potential opportunities for long-overdue reform to account for advancements in technology, leading to questions about what constitutes a “thing of value.” Bunting also offered practical advice for navigating potential pitfalls the changing legal environment during her discussion with October Research Chief Knowledge Officer Mary Schuster.

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