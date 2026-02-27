Michael Gnesin Was Recently Interviewed On The Podcast, "3 Questions With Wayne Baxter" By One Capital Management

Michael Gnesin was recently interviewed for the podcast "3 Questions with Wayne Baxter" by One Capital Management. In the episode, he talks about important questions Canadian business owners should ask themselves before moving their operations to the U.S.

Michael Gnesin was recently interviewed for the podcast "3 Questions with Wayne Baxter" by One Capital Management. In the episode, he talks about important questions Canadian business owners should ask themselves before moving their operations to the U.S. "If operations are shifted to the U.S., the bottom line for businesses is higher because they don't have to pay a significant tariff for the parts coming in," he stated. To watch, click here.

