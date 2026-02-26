Office Trends | Winter 2026 (Video)

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular:
- within Real Estate and Construction, Corporate/Commercial Law and Employment and HR topic(s)
- in United States
Joon Choi, principal, Harbor Associates and Nate Touboul, a partner at Allen Matkins, do a deeper dive into office sector-specific themes for 2026 in the Winter 2026 Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast California Office Real Estate Survey.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.