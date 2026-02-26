Retail Trends | Winter 2026 (Video)

Development activity is increasingly selective, with Northern California showing stronger near-term development intentions than Southern California, and new projects continue to focus on residential-serving and infill retail rather than large-format or mall-based development. Allen Matkins partners Jonathan Lorenzen (San Diego) and Sandy Jacobson (New York) join us to discuss these and other themes impacting the retail sector in the Winter 2026 Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast California Commercial Real Estate Survey .

