Multifamily Trends | Winter 2026 (Video)

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular:
- within Real Estate and Construction, Corporate/Commercial Law and Employment and HR topic(s)
- in United States
Songyi Wang, director of investments, Greystar, and Tim Hutter, partner, Allen Matkins, join us to discuss the themes impacting the multifamily sector in the Winter 2026 Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast California Commercial Real Estate Survey.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.