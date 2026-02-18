ARTICLE
18 February 2026

Pryor Cashman Represents Palmer Square In Negotiation Of Restaurant Management Agreement With Michelin-Starred Chef Nicholas Stefanelli

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
Pryor Cashman represented Palmer Square Real Estate Management in connection with the negotiation of a restaurant management...
United States Real Estate and Construction
Richard S. Frazer and Francesca N. Djerejian
Pryor Cashman represented Palmer Square Real Estate Management in connection with the negotiation of a restaurant management agreement for a new Italian dining concept by Michelin-starred chef Nicholas Stefanelli at Current Landing, a major riverfront development adjacent to CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

Chef Nicholas Stefanelli is a Michelin-starred chef best known for Masseria, his flagship fine-dining restaurant in Washington, D.C., which has maintained a Michelin star since opening and has been recognized among the Top 50 Italian restaurants in the world outside of Italy. The Current Landing restaurant marks Chef Stefanelli's first project outside of the Washington, D.C. area and the first Michelin-starred chef-led restaurant to open in Kansas City.

Current Landing is a transformative riverfront development bringing a residential, dining, and entertainment space to one of Kansas City's most historic areas, at the confluence of the Missouri and Kansas Rivers. Anchored by CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world built for a women's professional soccer team, the Kansas City Current, the development integrates sports, culture, green space, and world-class hospitality, creating a new civic destination where Kansas City gathers, celebrates, and looks forward.

Palmer Square Real Estate Management is represented by Of Counsel Richard S. Frazer and Counsel Francesca N. Djerejian, both members of the Restaurant, Food & Beverage Group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Richard S. Frazer
Richard S. Frazer
Photo of Francesca N. Djerejian
Francesca N. Djerejian
