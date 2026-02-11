Vietnam – The Land Law And Building Law – The Essentials – What You Must Know

- with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries
- within Law Department Performance and Accounting and Audit topic(s)
1. As of September 1, 2025, does Viet Nam have a legally
established National Building Code, a nationally adopted model
code, or an equivalent national framework that encompasses all
legislation, regulations, and standards that collectively govern
building construction applicable in Ho Chi Minh City?
Yes
1.1 Please provide the legal basis (e.g. the article in the law
or exact chapter of the law)
Law No. 50/2014/QH13 on Construction
(Q.2-Q.8) Does the legal framework in Viet Nam include the
following mandatory building standards or codes?
Yes
2. Building classification standard (i.e. criteria for
categorizing buildings based on their use, occupancy type, and
size)
Yes
2.1 Please provide the legal basis (e.g. the relevant article,
standard or provision)
Article 5, Law on Construction; Circular No. 06/2021/TT-BXD
3. Land use regulations standard (i.e. zoning regulations to
govern land use, density, setbacks, and other development
parameters)
Yes
3.1 Please provide the legal basis (e.g. the relevant article,
standard or provision)
Circular No. 01/2021/TT-BXD
4. Structural design standards to ensure stability and
resistance to loads and natural hazards (earthquakes, floods, wind
loads, seismic activity)
Yes
4.1 Please provide the legal basis (e.g. the article in the law
or exact chapter of the law)
Circular No. 05/2022/TT-BXD
5. Fire safety standards (active and passive) for building
construction and occupancy
Yes
5.1 Please provide the legal basis (e.g. the article in the law
or exact chapter of the law)
Circular No. 103/2025/TT-BCA
6. Accessibility standards applicable to all construction (i.e.
mandatory requirements ensuring buildings are physically accessible
and usable for people with disabilities and diverse mobility
needs)
Yes
6.1 Please provide the legal basis (e.g. the article in the law
or exact chapter of the law)
Circular No. 21/2014/TT-BXD
7. Minimum health and sanitation standards (i.e. legally
mandated baseline standards covering at least potable water supply,
wastewater/sewage disposal, ventilation/indoor air quality, and
sanitary plumbing)
Yes
7.1 Please provide the legal basis (e.g. the article in the law
or exact chapter of the law)
TCVN 5687:2024
8. Energy efficiency performance standards (i.e. building
insulation, lighting and HVAC systems, building envelope
performance or other) legally required by the building code or
other binding regulations for all buildings and renovations
No
9. Are there any incentives — financial (e.g., grants, tax
rebates) or non-financial (e.g., technical support, expedited
permitting) — to promote the adoption of building energy
efficiency standards in new constructions or renovations?
No
10. Does the legal framework in Viet Nam impose binding
environmental protection or sustainability standards for building
construction (e.g. biodiversity protection, water resource
conservation, or pollution control)?
Yes
10.1 Please provide the legal basis (e.g. the article in the law
or exact chapter of the law)
Law No. 72/2020/QH14 on Environmental Protection
11. Does the legal framework in Viet Nam classify building
construction projects based on their potential environmental
impact?
Yes
11.1 Please provide the legal basis (e.g., the article in the
law or exact chapter of the law)
Article 25, Decree 08/2022/ND-CP
12. Please indicate which environmental risks or impact
considerations are explicitly assessed as part of the
classification of building construction projects:
Biodiversity and natural resources (e.g., ecosystems, protected areas, forests)
Greenhouse gas emissions or climate change impacts
Water resources, including water quality, quantity, and access
13. Does the legal framework require professionals conducting
technical inspections of construction projects to meet specific
legally mandated qualifications?
No
(Q.14-Q.17) Based on the legal framework, please indicate which
features are included in the land use planning/zoning regulations
for Ho Chi Minh City:
Zoning Regulation Features
14. Does the legal framework in Ho Chi Minh City establish the
following zoning and land use regulations?
No
15. Does the legal framework in Ho Chi Minh City establish
requirement for official planning requirements concerning allowed
heights, floor occupation ratios, setbacks, etc.?
Yes
15.1 Please provide the legal basis
Circular No. 01/2021/TT-BXD
16. Is there an officially adopted, legally binding master
plan/zoning plan of Ho Chi Minh City available online and
accessible to the general public without needing a username,
password, or special access credentials?
Yes
17. Is zoning compliance verification required before submitting
a building permit application in Ho Chi Minh City?
Yes
18. Can developers verify zoning compliance online using
officially recognized zoning maps or digital planning tools,
without having to get a separate official approval, certificate, or
letter from the government confirming compliance from the
government before applying for a building permit?
No
19. Are spatial plans and zoning requirements accessible to
developers and architects in the form of a Geographic Information
System (GIS) or other spatial data platforms?
Yes
20. The possibility to verify online the zoning regulation,
using officially recognized zoning maps or digital planning tools,
without needing prior approval from planning authorities
Yes
21. Building control regulations, accessible to all
stakeholders, including residents, developers, architects, and
other interested parties
No
22. Criteria and necessary steps to obtain building permits
(e.g. technical specifications)
No
23. List of all documents required to apply for a building
permit (e.g. land ownership certificate, types of drawings and
plans)
Yes
24. An updated fee schedule for all types of construction
currently in effect (as of 1 September 2025)
No
25. Is there an online platform that allows the
Planning/Building Control Agency in Ho Chi Minh City to process and
issue building permits?
No
30. Can administrative appeals against building permit decisions
be filed online through an official government platform (excluding
submission by email, text, WhatsApp, or similar platforms)?
No
31. Is it possible to submit the environmental permit/clearance
application online?
Yes
32. Complete official requirements for submitting an application
to obtain environmental clearances or permits for constructing a
building
Yes
33. Fee schedule currently in effect for environmental permits
in Ho Chi Minh City as of September 2025
Answer "Yes" if there are no fees involved.
No
34. Public, official and updated information that shows a list
of total number of approved environmental permits/clearances in Ho
Chi Minh City
Yes
35. An online payment system (i.e. a portal specialized in
online payment transactions) to process application fees
Answer "Yes" if there are no fees involved.
No
36. An electronic system that facilitates the online submission
of documents for obtaining environmental permits in Ho Chi Minh
City
Yes
37. Does the law mandate multiple inspections during different
phases of the construction process (e.g., foundation, framing,
final stages) to ensure that standards are met throughout the
process and structural safety is assured?
No
38. Does the law mandate different types of inspections during
construction to assure structural safety depending on the risk
level of the construction and its use (risk-based
inspections)?
No
39. Self-certification (i.e. inspections carried out internally
by the building company's own staff, such as architects or
engineers)
Yes
40. A third-party engineer or engineering firm (not employed by
the developer or the permitting authority)
Yes
41. Governmental agencies, such as the municipal building
department
Yes
42. For projects which require environmental permits, is
verification of environmental compliance comprehensively required
during the construction process?
Yes
42.1 Please provide the legal basis
Article 62, Law on Environmental Protection
43. Does the legal framework require an independent and
accredited professional to conduct environmental compliance
verification for projects with environmental permits?
No
44. Is an on-site final inspection of the construction required
by law before a building can be occupied?
Yes
44.1 Please provide the legal basis
Article 123, Law on Construction
45. Is an occupancy permit (also called Giấy phép
sử dụng công trình) required by law before
a building can be occupied?
No
46. Does the legal framework mandate that appeals regarding
building permits, inspections, or regulatory compliance be handled
by an independent third-party agency?
No
47. The authority to issue an emergency order (e.g. evacuation,
closure, stop-use) to address immediate safety concerns of a
building
Yes
48. The authority to initiate prosecution in a court of
competent jurisdiction for violations of building codes
Yes
49. The authority to recommend to the registration body the
suspension or cancellation of building practitioners' licenses
for non-compliance with building regulations
Yes
49.1 Please provide the legal basis
Article 100, Decree No. 175/2024/ND-CP
Scenario A
" Location of business: Ho Chi Minh City, largest municipality with the largest number of customers served
" Type of building: Commercial building that will be used for offices
" Size of commercial building: 1,800 square meters (19,375 square feet)
" Height of commercial building: 5 floors – each floor is 360 square meters (3,875 square feet)
" Each floor is assumed to be 3 meters high (9 feet 10 inches)
" Land plot: 603.8 square meters (6,500 square feet)
" No activity will be performed in the premises of the office building that would require clearances, permits and inspections due to the existence of hazardous or other regulated materials.
53. Please specify the municipality that would review and
approve the building permit (in case of multiple municipalities in
Ho Chi Minh City):
Provincial People's Committee
54. Is an ownership/property certificate required or commonly
done in practice?
Yes
57. Is a topographical survey required or commonly done in
practice?
Yes
60. Is obtaining a geotechnical investigation required or
commonly done in practice?
Yes
63. Is an urban planning approval certificate required or
commonly done in practice before obtaining a building permit? (This
refers to planning regulations, zoning laws, or urban development
guidelines)
No
66. How many calendar days does it take for the authority to
review and issue the building permit once the complete application
is submitted?
20
67. What is the administrative fee charged by the permitting
authority to review the application and issue the building
permit?
VND150,000
Scenario A
" Location of business: Ho Chi Minh City, largest municipality with the largest number of customers served
" Type of building: Commercial building that will be used for offices
" Size of commercial building: 1,800 square meters (19,375 square feet)
" Height of commercial building: 5 floors – each floor is 360 square meters (3,875 square feet)
" Each floor is assumed to be 3 meters high (9 feet 10 inches)
" Land plot: 603.8 square meters (6,500 square feet)
" No activity will be performed in the premises of the office building that would require clearances, permits and inspections due to the existence of hazardous or other regulated materials.
70. Based on the information provided in Scenario A, are any
environmental permits, clearances, or environmental assessments
required by law before construction can begin?
Yes
71. For the parameters described above, what kind of
environmental permits/clearances would be required?
Simplified Environmental Assessment
Environmental Permits – Scenario B (Complex commercial
facility)
This time, please provide responses to the following questions in this section based on the information provided by Scenario B on the location, type, size, and other details of the building.
Scenario B
" Location of business: Ho Chi Minh City, largest municipality with the largest number of customers served
" Type of building: Commercial building that will be used for offices, research and development laboratories and light technical operations
" Size of commercial building: 20,000 square meters (215,278 square feet) (6 stories above ground and 2 stories underground for parking)
" Site area: 10,000 square meters (107,639 square feet)
" Building use: Office work, research and development laboratories, light technical operations
" Number of employees: approximately 800 employees
" Parking: 200 parking spaces (underground)
The project involves equipping a laboratory and testing facilities that use small quantities of acids and solvents. It features on-site diesel backup generators (500 kVA), a wastewater pre-treatment system prior to municipal discharge, large-scale excavation (8 meters / 26 feet 3 inches deep) for underground parking, and a stormwater management system. The building also includes storage areas for flammable and corrosive chemicals. Infrastructure connections to municipal water and sewer systems are available.
The construction activities will involve significant soil disturbance and stormwater runoff control, while operations will entail the use and storage of hazardous materials, generation of contaminated wastewater, and air emissions from generators and laboratory ventilation systems.
75. Based on the information provided in Scenario B, are any
environmental permits, clearances, or environmental assessments
required by law before construction can begin?
Yes
76. For the parameters described above, what kind of
environmental permits/clearances would be required?
Full Environmental Impact Assessment
77. Other
Environment Permit
78. What is the average time to obtain the required
environmental permit/clearances (time required to obtain permits
from public agencies excluding preparation by possibly external
experts)?
180 days
79. What is the official cost associated in VND?
VND4,500,000
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.[View Source]