Across The Market, Down The Chimney: A Festive Crossword Adventure

Wrap up the year with a festive twist! Test your knowledge of 2025's biggest UK real estate developments with our end of year crossword challenge.

As the year draws to a close, we're celebrating the season with something a little different: a crossword packed with clues inspired by the key trends, reforms, and milestones that shaped the UK real estate market in 2025. From landmark legislation to market shifts and sustainability initiatives, this puzzle is your chance to reflect on the year while having some festive fun. So, grab a mince pie, sharpen your pencil, and see how many clues you can crack.

For answers, click here (PDF download).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.