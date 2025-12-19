ARTICLE
19 December 2025

Across The Market, Down The Chimney: A Festive Crossword Adventure

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Wrap up the year with a festive twist! Test your knowledge of 2025's biggest UK real estate developments with our end of year crossword challenge.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Matthew White,Kate Wilson,Fiona Sawyer
+3 Authors
As the year draws to a close, we're celebrating the season with something a little different: a crossword packed with clues inspired by the key trends, reforms, and milestones that shaped the UK real estate market in 2025. From landmark legislation to market shifts and sustainability initiatives, this puzzle is your chance to reflect on the year while having some festive fun. So, grab a mince pie, sharpen your pencil, and see how many clues you can crack.

1722494a.jpg

For answers, click here (PDF download).

Authors
Photo of Matthew White
Matthew White
Photo of Kate Wilson
Kate Wilson
Photo of Gabrielle Coppack
Gabrielle Coppack
Photo of Fiona Sawyer
Fiona Sawyer
Person photo placeholder
Becky Johnson
Photo of Shanna Davison
Shanna Davison
