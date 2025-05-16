Fairfax County, VA Releases Draft Text Of Policy Plan Updates

The Fairfax County, Virginia, Department of Planning and Development (DPD) has released the draft text for the Phase One elements of its Policy Plan update, "Plan Forward." For more information about this ambitious endeavor, see Holland & Knight's previous alert, "Fairfax County Prepares to Realign Development Policies with New 'Plan Forward' Initiative," May 28, 2024. The Policy Plan, a key component of the Comprehensive Plan, serves as a guide for planning and development in Fairfax County, shaping future growth while protecting natural and cultural resources. This update will help inform future planning and development decisions across the county.

The overarching goals of this update are to integrate more recently adopted strategic plans such as One Fairfax and the Countywide Strategic Plan, as well as incorporate evolving best practices and countywide strategic objectives relevant to each element.

County staff has recently published draft recommendations for public comment, providing developers with a unique opportunity to engage in shaping the future of Fairfax County's planning and development landscape. The text of the draft elements are linked below.

Land Use Element

The Land Use Element outlines county objectives and policies for orderly development. It offers long-term recommendations and methods to ensure harmonious development that enhances quality of life.

Key updates include:

The Suburban Village Center concept has been incorporated to enhance flexibility within commercial zones of Suburban Neighborhoods, permitting mixed-use development inclusive of medium-intensity residential use.

Increased flexibility for mixed-use centers, enabling transitions between planned employment and residential uses – with special consideration for public facilities and other impacts.

Addressing equitable development and the mitigation of residential, commercial, and cultural displacement within the land use framework.

Objectives focused on placemaking.

Guidance for data center development.

Environment Element

Revisions to the Environment Element ensure consistency with county priorities as identified through the Countywide Strategic Plan, Community Energy and Climate Action Plan (CECAP), Resilient Fairfax and other recently adopted or endorsed plans, programs and guidelines.

Key changes include increasing the expectations with regard to green building certification:

Non-residential development located in suburban centers, community business centers and industrial areas are now expected to incorporate green building practices sufficient to attain certification at the LEED Silver level using LEED or an equivalent program.

Zoning proposals for non-residential development within Transit Station Areas (TSAs) and the Tysons Urban Center, or developments with exceptional intensity or density (e.g., at 90 percent or more of the maximum planned density or intensity), should incorporate green building practices that meet the certification standards at the LEED Gold level using LEED or an equivalent program.

Ensure zoning proposals for multifamily residential development in these areas achieve LEED Silver certification or equivalent.

Zoning proposals for residential development not covered by the policies above should include green building practices that meet the certification standards of established residential green building rating systems such as EarthCraft or similar programs.

Transportation Element

The updated Transportation Element provides comprehensive guidance on the county's transportation network, covering everything from public transportation to micromobility solutions. Additionally, it adopts innovative approaches to complete streets and integrates cutting-edge technology into transportation design and infrastructure, aiming to create a more connected, accessible and sustainable transportation system for Fairfax County.

Parks and Recreation Element

The Parks and Recreation Element has been split into two phases. Phase One incorporates the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Access (PROSA) Strategy, focusing on improving pedestrian park access, enhancing park experiences, enriching habitat connectivity and prioritizing recreation needs with an equity lens. Phase Two will be guided by the Park Authority's pending 2026 Needs Assessment and will involve updates to service standards, park classifications (including urban park classifications), urban parks policies and guidelines, and resource management policies.

Healthy Community Element

The Healthy Communities Element is a new element created from the repositioning of objectives and policies in the current Human Services element to other elements of the Policy Plan. There are five proposed themes in thew element:

Promote Active Living – Active Transportation, Recreation and Play

Grow Food Systems – Food Production, Food Processing and Waste, Food Access

Create Opportunities for Social Connection – Placemaking, Community Pride

Promote Climate Health – Green Infrastructure, Healthy Buildings

Ensure Equitable Access to Healthcare and Human Services

Next Steps

The Fairfax County DPD will hold a virtual community meeting to discuss Phase One of Plan Forward on May 15, 2025, from 7 – 8 p.m. The call-in number is 571-429-5982, and conference ID is 951 154 219#.

The Holland and Knight D.C. and Northern Virginia Land Use Team is closely monitoring these updates to ensure you are up to date on the latest policy changes. Our team brings a wealth of local redevelopment experience and deep understanding of Fairfax County's planning and zoning regulations.

