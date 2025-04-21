Pryor Cashman Welcomes Partner Paul J. Proulx To Real Estate Group And Land Use + Zoning Practice

Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Paul J. Proulx has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Real Estate Group and Land Use + Zoning Practice. Paul comes to Pryor Cashman from Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP, where he advised New York's most respected developers on sophisticated land use and real estate transactions.

With a practice focused on land use, zoning, and urban development matters, Paul counsels clients through a range of transactions including joint venture deals and site acquisitions and dispositions. He advises on both as-of-right solutions and discretionary procedures under the New York City Zoning Resolution and Administrative Code, and frequently represents purchasers and sellers of development rights in transactions between adjacent property owners. Drawing on his background as an urban planner, Paul has extensive experience leading teams in making changes to the Zoning Resolution and other land use controls that determine the shape of development projects. He often drafts and prosecutes land use applications and the restrictive declarations that accompany them. In parallel with his land use entitlement work, Paul provides counsel on New York tax incentive programs.

"Paul has had a hand in some of New York's largest assemblages of the last two decades—projects that have transformed our city," said David C. Rose, managing partner of Pryor Cashman. "Paul's extensive experience across land use matters strengthens the premier real estate practice for which our firm is known. With his mastery of both the big picture and technical details, Paul will add immediate value to our clients' development projects."

"We're excited to welcome Paul to the firm," said Dennis Sughrue, co-chair of the firm's Real Estate Group. "He has a deep understanding of the New York City real estate market and a strong track record of guiding developers, lenders, and other key players through complex land use matters. His practical, business-minded approach and entrepreneurial spirit make him an ideal fit for our practice and our clients."

"I'm delighted to join Pryor Cashman," said Paul. "The firm's Real Estate Group is known for providing end-to-end services for even the largest transactions, and I have long admired the creative and efficient approach of the firm's lawyers."

Paul serves on the New York City Bar's Committee on Land Use Planning and Zoning. He received his B.A. magna cum laude from the University of Detroit Mercy, his M.S. in City and Regional Planning from Pratt Institute, and his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School. Before entering private practice in 2006, he briefly spent time in government and worked in-house at a hotelier and real estate development firm.

