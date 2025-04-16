Changes To Long Island Development: Oversight Through Special Use Permits

Go-To Guide: Special use permits are becoming more common for various developments across Long Island municipalities.

These permits allow certain uses in zoning districts, subject to additional standards or conditions.

The approval process typically involves public hearings and consideration of factors like traffic, environmental impact, and community compatibility.

Municipalities aim to balance development needs with community concerns through special use permits, but the process may be time-consuming for applicants.

Long Island municipalities have been revising their zoning ordinances to address evolving community needs, environmental considerations, and intelligent development, expanding the list of uses that require special use permits. This GT Advisory explains what a special use permit is, what it entails, and analyzes the potential implications of a special use permit on future development.

In the past year, the towns of Babylon, Huntington, and Smithtown have revised, or are considering revising, their respective zoning codes to incorporate or expand special use permit requirements.

Town of Babylon - The town board revised its code to require a special use permit for recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Town of Huntington - In the Melville Town Center overlay, the town board adopted amendments to its zoning code to require a special use permit for mixed-use buildings, breweries, wineries, and similar uses. Huntington is also considering requiring a special use permit for certain warehouse uses in industrially zoned properties.

Town of Smithtown - Officials are considering amending the zoning code to require a special use permit for rail transfer stations and rail freight terminals.

A special use permit (also known as a "special permit," "special exception," or "conditional use permit") is a land use approval for a use that is generally considered to be permitted in the respective zoning district subject to compliance with additional standards or conditions. The special use permit differs from a variance in that "[a] variance is an authority to a property owner to use property in a manner forbidden by the ordinance while a special [use permit] allows the property owner to put his property to a use expressly permitted by the ordinance." North Shore Steak House, Inc. v. Board of Appeals of the Inc. Village of Thomaston, 30 N.Y.2d 238, 331 N.Y.S.2d 645 (1972). Simply put, a special use permit is an "as of right" use subject to additional conditions that ensure compatibility with the character of the surrounding community.

Throughout Long Island, special use permits are often required for religious or educational uses within a residential zone, drive-through establishments, and active recreational uses. Municipalities favor special use permits because they require a public hearing where the deciding board can ensure that the application conforms to the required standards or conditions. These standards or conditions are set forth in the local zoning ordinance and vary from municipality to municipality, but often center around traffic and parking impacts, conformity with the municipality's comprehensive plan, environmental effects, and pedestrian safety. This provides the municipality flexibility by allowing the deciding board to consider each application on a case-by-case basis.

Oftentimes, the deciding board may waive the conditions of the special use permit. Where the board deciding the special use permit is the local planning or zoning board, under the New York State Town Law and Village Law, the governing board (typically the town board or village board of trustees) may authorize the board to waive approval conditions. As long as the board has the authority to do so, it may waive conditions if it determines the conditions, as they apply to the specific application, are not in the interest of the public health, safety, or general welfare, or inapplicable to the requested use. To make this determination, boards will often consider the application's consistency with the local zoning code, the comprehensive plan, compatibility with surrounding uses, precedent, fairness, and – often most importantly – public input.

Regardless of whether the board decides to grant or deny the special use permit application, the decision must be based upon substantial evidence in the written record. North Shore Steak House, 30 N.Y.2d at 245. Generalized community objections, community pressure, and speculation cannot be the sole basis for denial of a special use permit. Instead, the written record must support that the special use permit's specific negative impacts will exceed similar as-of-right uses. Robert Lee Realty Co. v. Village of Spring Valley, 61 N.Y.2d 892, 474 N.Y.S.2d 475 (1984).

Municipalities throughout Long Island face challenges as they increase reliance on special use permits. The special use permit application process requires significant time and resources – including traffic studies, civil and architectural plans, and environmental review under the State Environmental Quality Review Act. Some applicants may grow impatient and choose to abandon projects that might have economic and community benefits to the locality. As such, the reviewing agency should have the resources to ensure a speedy review so that the applicant can secure a public hearing.

Special use permits likely will remain a central land use regulation in Long Island's future. The regulation generally provides a tool to allow municipalities to promote sustainable development and ensure compatibility with the comprehensive plan. However, municipalities should work with applicants and residents to navigate the challenges and opportunities discussed in this GT Advisory.

