Kevin Ramakrishna And Joe Shumow Address Housing In Municipal Lawyer

Kevin Ramakrishna and Joe Shumow co-authored the article "Local Government's Growing Role in Housing Affordability," published in the March/April 2025 issue of Municipal Lawyer. The article provides incisive insights into the challenges municipalities face regarding housing affordability and explores strategic solutions, such as affordable housing development and federal programs like the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program and the Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing Program. The authors analyze the potential impacts of federal policies on affordable housing projects, including tax cuts and tariffs, offering practical information for municipalities in negotiations with developers and in formulating effective housing policies.

Ramakrishna is a shareholder in Reinhart's Real Estate Practice, where he focuses on helping clients accomplish affordable housing and economic development projects on time and within budget. His knowledge of tax incremental financing, land use and public works, along with his extensive background in municipal real estate, enables him to provide innovative counsel to municipalities and private/public partnerships, particularly in the redevelopment of public property into mixed-use developments, including libraries and municipal parking.

Shumow is a shareholder and chair of the firm's Real Estate Practice, where he serves as a trusted adviser to a variety of tax credit, real estate and corporate clients, including developers, lenders and investors, governmental entities and family businesses. His tax credit practice is national in scope, with Reinhart having represented tax credit developers in more than 35 states. Shumow also represents clients in acquisition, development, leasing and entitlement of real estate transactions and provides business advice to nonprofit, government entities and corporate clients.

Originally published by International Municipal Lawyers Association (IMLA) from the March-April 2025 issue of Municipal Lawyer, an IMLA publication.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.