D.C. Zoning Commission Approves Two New Mixed-Use Zones In Chevy Chase

The D.C. Zoning Commission voted unanimously on Jan. 30, 2025, to approve amendments to the Zoning Regulations and Zoning Map to create two new Chevy Chase Neighborhood Mixed-Use Zones (NMU-4/CC1 and NMU-4/CC2) along the upper portion of Connecticut Avenue N.W.

The new NMU-4/CC1 zone will apply to most of the commercial corridor along Connecticut Avenue N.W., between Western Avenue N.W. and Livingston Street N.W. This zone will allow mixed-use, low-density commercial and moderate-density residential uses generally consisting of ground-floor retail, as required by the zone, with residential use above.

The new NMU-4/CC2 zone will apply only to the Chevy Chase Civic Site on Connecticut Avenue N.W., located between Northampton Street N.W. and McKinley Street N.W. (Lot 823 in Square 1866). This zone will generally provide for mixed-use and local public facility development on District-owned property, including a moderate-density level of housing.

The 2021 update to the District's Comprehensive Plan included significant changes to the Rock Creek West Planning Area within which the new zones are located, and particularly the Chevy Chase corridor. These changes prompted the D.C. Office of Planning, Department of Housing and Community Development, and Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development to conduct a detailed analysis of the corridor, which led to the approval of the Chevy Chase Small Area Plan (CCSAP) in July 2022. The CCSAP emphasizes increased affordable housing and neighborhood retail along Connecticut Avenue.

The new zones are intended to implement recommendations to expand housing opportunities in Ward 3 as set forth in the District's Comprehensive Plan, CCSAP and the District's Housing Equity Report. The new zones also facilitate moderate-density, mixed-use development to foster an active, pedestrian-friendly commercial corridor with a diverse mix of neighborhood-serving shops and services.

