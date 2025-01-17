Seyfarth's 2025 Real Estate Market Sentiment Survey

For Seyfarth's 10th annual Real Estate Market Sentiment Survey, we would like to know your views on the key trends and top concerns for the real estate market in 2025. We invite you to take our short two-minute survey.

As we begin the new year, Seyfarth's Real Estate practice asks you to share your views surrounding the impacts of inflation, artificial intelligence, distressed assets, foreign investment, and other critical issues facing the commercial real estate industry.

The survey is confidential and any responses you provide will be aggregated with all survey responses. In the past, survey results have been covered by GlobeSt.com, Commercial Property Executive, CoStar, Bisnow, and The Real Deal, among other news outlets.

Thanks for your time and we look forward to sharing the results with you soon.

