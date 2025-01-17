ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Seyfarth's 2025 Real Estate Market Sentiment Survey

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
For Seyfarth's 10th annual Real Estate Market Sentiment Survey, we would like to know your views on the key trends and top concerns...
United States Real Estate and Construction
Ronald S. Gart,Christine Kim, and James C. O'Brien
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

For Seyfarth's 10th annual Real Estate Market Sentiment Survey, we would like to know your views on the key trends and top concerns for the real estate market in 2025. We invite you to take our short two-minute survey.

As we begin the new year, Seyfarth's Real Estate practice asks you to share your views surrounding the impacts of inflation, artificial intelligence, distressed assets, foreign investment, and other critical issues facing the commercial real estate industry.

The survey is confidential and any responses you provide will be aggregated with all survey responses. In the past, survey results have been covered by GlobeSt.com, Commercial Property Executive, CoStar, Bisnow, and The Real Deal, among other news outlets.

Take the survey.

Thanks for your time and we look forward to sharing the results with you soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ronald S. Gart
Ronald S. Gart
Photo of Christine Kim
Christine Kim
Photo of James C. O'Brien
James C. O'Brien
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More