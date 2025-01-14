Court Restores Property To Elderly Victims Of Deed Theft Scheme

PartnerAndrew Lichtmanand AssociateFlorian Fuhrimann, in partnership with the City Bar Justice Center's Homeowner Stability Project (HSP), secured the return of property to elderly clients with disabilities in a deed theft case in Queens, New York. The case centers on the fraudulent transfer of a property from rightful owners to a shell company —without the clients' knowledge or consent.

Deed theft, a growing concern in New York City, has become particularly damaging for vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with disabilities. The clients, co-heirs and co-executors of the estate, were unaware that impostors had forged their signatures on a deed to "sell" the property. The situation was further complicated when the fraudulent deed was recorded in the City's property register.

Andrew and Florian worked closely with the District Attorney's office, which successfully prosecuted the fraudsters. In December 2024, the court granted the DA's motion to void the fraudulent deed, restoring the property to its rightful owners.

