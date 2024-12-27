Recent Transactions

Recent transactional highlights include Cadwalader representing:
- The co-lender in two financings of two industrial/self-storage portfolios totaling $579 million.
- The lenders in a $750 million mortgage loan to refinance a five-star golf and spa retreat in Florida.
- The lenders in a $1 billion single-borrower securitized mortgage loan to refinance 32 student housing properties in 11 states.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.