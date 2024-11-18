ICSC + U.S. Law '24: The Next Gen Perspective

The 54th annual ICSC + U.S. Law Conference recently convened in Orlando, gathering attorneys and legal professionals from across the real estate industry in an atmosphere of renewed optimism. Against the backdrop of strong consumer spending and evolving retail concepts, the conference showcased a retail real estate industry that's not only surviving in a post-Covid environment, but thriving through innovation, adaptation, and a strengthened commitment to the well-being of its professionals.

Goulston & Storrs maintained its strong presence at the conference, with several attorneys spearheading key sessions, including:

Melissa Rivers (Recent Developments Subcommittee member and member of the Law Conference's Program Planning Committee): Melissa participated in the "Recent Developments in Case Law in the Retail Industry: Lessons Learned, Again!" panel, sharing insights on emerging case law affecting the industry.



(Recent Developments Subcommittee member and member of the Law Conference's Program Planning Committee): Melissa participated in the "Recent Developments in Case Law in the Retail Industry: Lessons Learned, Again!" panel, sharing insights on emerging case law affecting the industry. Derek Domian: Derek contributed his expertise to the "Landmark Decisions: The Defining Cases You Need to Know" session, helping attendees understand the implications of recent pivotal court decisions.



Derek contributed his expertise to the "Landmark Decisions: The Defining Cases You Need to Know" session, helping attendees understand the implications of recent pivotal court decisions. Jennifer Jones: Jennifer addressed practical concerns and led a peer-to-peer session, "Surrender, Surrender, But Don't Give Yourself Away," exploring the complexities of lease terminations and premises surrender procedures.



Jennifer addressed practical concerns and led a peer-to-peer session, "Surrender, Surrender, But Don't Give Yourself Away," exploring the complexities of lease terminations and premises surrender procedures. Jennifer Rogers: Jennifer hosted a roundtable on "Fresh Air or Fresh Problems: Restaurant Leasing Issues at Lifestyle Centers," while John Rothman led a discussion on "Retail's Green Lease Challenge: Tackling LL97 Compliance."

The firm was also well represented by industry veterans and past ICSC Law Conference Chairs Nancy Davids and David Rabinowitz, whose experience and leadership enriched the conference's substantive dialogue and industry relationships. Carrying forward this tradition were Patrick Gallagherand Andrew Bensson, both attending their first ICSC Law Conference.

A notable shift in this year's programming was the increased attention to attorney well-being. Recognizing the unique pressures faced by legal professionals in the real estate industry, multiple sessions were dedicated to mental health and professional balance. Lisa Smith, Principal Consultant at Lisa Smith Advisory LLC, delivered a compelling keynote presentation titled "Substance Abuse and Mental Health Disorders in the Legal Profession: The Facts and the Way Forward." Drawing from her journey through addiction and mental health challenges within the legal profession, Smith provided concrete insights into addressing and destigmatizing these critical issues. Her presentation resonated strongly with attendees as anxiety, sleep deprivation, depression, and other mental disorders continue to affect a substantial number of practitioners. The session sparked conversations about creating supportive workplace cultures and highlighted the importance of increasing focus on attorney wellness and work-life balance in the post-pandemic era.

This emphasis on professional growth, wellness of professionals and the industry alike, and adaptability within the industry was particularly evident among Goulston & Storrs' newer conference participants, each offering unique takeaways from their inaugural experience.

John Rothman noted, "facilitating a roundtable discussion showed me how the industry's most complex challenges create opportunities for meaningful dialogue across generations of practitioners".

Patrick Gallagher found "the conference reinforced the resilience of the retail industry and the creativity and ingenuity of its practitioners in helping clients to navigate the rise of e-commerce, the Covid pandemic, and a challenging inflationary environment, all coupled with rapid shifts in how consumers interact with retail – and that retail has emerged possibly in a stronger position than ever."

Andrew Bensson reflected, "the energy and collaboration in the conference was palpable: speakers and participants were engaged, excited, and focused on recent developments and tackling the challenges facing the industry, and all participants came prepared to catch up with old contacts, make new connections, and welcome the new generation into this constantly evolving and dynamic industry."

For veterans and first timers alike, all attendees left the conference inspired, energized, and proud to be a part of this amazing group. Their fresh perspectives underscore the continuing evolution of both the retail real estate industry and the legal profession that serves it.

We look forward to seeing you next year in San Diego!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.