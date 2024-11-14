Overcoming Community Opposition: A Guide For Developers (Podcast)

One persistent challenge for real estate developers navigating local permitting laws is overcoming community opposition. Tune in as members of Brownstein's Master Planned Community team talk through hurdles developers face when seeking local approval and how they can address community concerns to prevent or overcome opposition from the project's future neighbors.

Brownstein Podcast Series · Overcoming Community Opposition: A Guide for Developers

