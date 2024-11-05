Downtown Denver Partnership Member Assembly: 2024 DDP Denver Ballot Guide And Panel (Podcast)

Denver voters have a record breaking 26 measures on the ballot this year. A panel from the Downtown Denver Partnership, moderated by Brownstein Real Estate Co-Chair Blair Lichtenfels...

Denver voters have a record breaking 26 measures on the ballot this year. A panel from the Downtown Denver Partnership, moderated by Brownstein Real Estate Co-Chair Blair Lichtenfels, discusses the ballot questions that could most significantly impact Denver's downtown and economic competitiveness. Listen in to learn more about the issues Denver residents will be asked to vote on during this election.

Brownstein Podcast Series · Downtown Denver Partnership Member Assembly: 2024 DDP Denver Ballot Guide and Panel

Contributors:

Blair Lichtenfels,Shareholder

Donna Lynne, CEO, Denver Health

Kourtny Garrett, President and CEO, Downtown Denver Partnership

Evan Dreyer,Deputy Chief of Staff, Mayor's Office, City and County of Denver

Britt Diehl, Senior Director, External Affairs and Marketing and Communications, Downtown Denver Partnership

