4 November 2024

Master-Planned Communities In The Marketplace (Podcast)

BH
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Contributor

United States Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Gregory A. Vallin
In today's episode of Brownstein's podcast series on master-planned communities, Shareholder Greg Vallin talks to two industry experts—Brock Smethills, president of the Sterling Ranch Development Company, and Kyle Harris, senior vice president of community development and general manager for the Baseline project at McWhinney—about their projects' successes and challenges as well as current trends in the market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Gregory A. Vallin
