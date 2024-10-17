The Nuts And Bolts Of The Attainable Housing Challenge (Podcast)

It's no secret that attainable housing is becoming difficult to find. In this episode, members of Brownstein's Condominium and Planned Community practice talk through the complex tangle of legal and regulatory barriers facing the industry and consider solutions and innovative approaches to the problem.

self

Brownstein Podcast Series · The Nuts and Bolts of the Attainable Housing Challenge

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.