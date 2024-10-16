self

The Build America Bureau at the US Department of Transportation recently expanded its credit programs, TIFIA and RRIF, to include real estate projects, broadening the scope of federal support for infrastructure development. Both programs provide substantial advantages for sponsors but come with specific requirements that may limit their applicability for certain projects, making it essential for potential applicants to fully understand eligibility criteria and the application processes.

In this episode, Dr. Morteza Farajian, executive director of the Build America Bureau, joins Ron Gart to explore this development, the opportunities it offers for applicable commercial real estate projects, and initial steps to begin the application process.

For related webinar recordings, FAQ documents, and additional resources, please visit the Build America Bureau website.

