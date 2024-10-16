With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
The Build America Bureau at the US Department of Transportation recently expanded its credit programs, TIFIA and RRIF, to include real estate projects, broadening the scope of federal support for infrastructure development
In this episode, Dr. Morteza Farajian, executive director of the
Build America Bureau, joins Ron Gart to explore this development, the
opportunities it offers for applicable commercial real estate
projects, and initial steps to begin the application process.
For related webinar recordings, FAQ documents, and additional
resources, please visit the Build America Bureau website.
The Property Line" is a brief and lively discussion of the
biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The
podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate
lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how
they impact all facets of commercial real estate.
